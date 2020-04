General Electric's first-quarter revenue was in line with analyst expectations of $20.38 billion, according to FactSet Research. Also, GE took a markdown in the value of its stake in Baker Hughes Co. "GE Hit by Steep Decline in Jet Engine Business," at 8:02 a.m. ET incorrectly said the FactSet estimate was $20.83 billion. The article also incorrectly said the Baker Hughes stake produced a gain.