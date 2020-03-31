Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Danaher Completes Acquisition Of The Biopharma Business Of General Electric Life Sciences; Business Will Be Called Cytiva

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher") announced today the completion of its acquisition of the Biopharma business from General Electric Company's (NYSE: GE) Life Sciences division. As part of Danaher, the business will be called Cytiva and will be a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 67,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-completes-acquisition-of-the-biopharma-business-of-general-electric-life-sciences-business-will-be-called-cytiva-301032965.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:01pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Danaher Completes Acquisition Of The Biopharma Business Of Ge..
PR
06:01pGE : Announces Completion of BioPharma Sale to Danaher, Receives $20 Billion Net..
BU
12:16pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Ford to produce 50,000 ventilators in michigan in next 100 da..
AQ
09:27aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : New hope for a vaccine
03/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : ADDING MULTIMEDIA Ford to Produce 50,000 Ventilators in Michi..
BU
03/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE-led Consortium to Build Two High-Efficiency, Lower Emissio..
AQ
03/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE-led Consortium to Build Two High-Efficiency, Lower Emissio..
PU
03/27GENERAL MOTORS : Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
AQ
03/26Who's Hiring Amid Coronavirus Layoffs--Update
DJ
03/26Who's Hiring Amid Coronavirus Layoffs
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group