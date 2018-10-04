Log in
News

General Electric : Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

10/04/2018 | 05:49pm CEST

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Company  General Electric Company
ISIN  US3696041033
Symbol  London: GEC | Paris: GNE
Headline  Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q

July 30, 2018 

On July 27, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.  It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT:   GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: General Electric Company via Globenewswire
