General Electric Down Over 5%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since December 1991 -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $5.68, down $0.32 or 5.33%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 20, 1991, when it closed at $5.59

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 15, 2020, when it fell 6.2%

-- Down 16.47% month-to-date

-- Down 49.1% year-to-date

-- Down 90.15% from its all-time closing high of $57.68 on Aug. 28, 2000

-- Down 44.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 15, 2019), when it closed at $10.26

-- Down 56.84% from its 52 week closing high of $13.16 on Feb. 12, 2020

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $5.68; lowest intraday level since March 4, 2009, when it hit $5.51

-- Down 5.33% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 4, 2020, when it fell as much as 5.38%

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:02:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet