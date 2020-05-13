Log in
General Electric Down Over 5%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since December 1991 -- Data Talk

05/13/2020 | 11:24am EDT

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $5.68, down $0.32 or 5.33%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 20, 1991, when it closed at $5.59

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 15, 2020, when it fell 6.2%

-- Down 16.47% month-to-date

-- Down 49.1% year-to-date

-- Down 90.15% from its all-time closing high of $57.68 on Aug. 28, 2000

-- Down 44.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 15, 2019), when it closed at $10.26

-- Down 56.84% from its 52 week closing high of $13.16 on Feb. 12, 2020

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $5.68; lowest intraday level since March 4, 2009, when it hit $5.51

-- Down 5.33% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 4, 2020, when it fell as much as 5.38%

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:02:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 23519.86 Delayed Quote.-16.73%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -6.17% 5.64 Delayed Quote.-46.24%
NASDAQ 100 0.15% 9126.119339 Delayed Quote.5.58%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.14% 8989.143428 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -0.65% 2851.11 Delayed Quote.-11.16%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 369 M
EBIT 2020 5 287 M
Net income 2020 5 742 M
Debt 2020 26 323 M
Yield 2020 0,67%
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 52 483 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,83  $
Last Close Price 6,00  $
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-46.24%52 483
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.92%89 549
3M COMPANY-19.78%81 402
SIEMENS AG-24.61%75 871
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-13.87%48 878
HITACHI, LTD.0.99%29 504
