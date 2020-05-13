General Electric Down Over 5%, On Pace for Lowest Close Since December 1991 -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $5.68, down $0.32 or 5.33%
-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 20, 1991, when it closed at $5.59
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since April 15, 2020, when it fell 6.2%
-- Down 16.47% month-to-date
-- Down 49.1% year-to-date
-- Down 90.15% from its all-time closing high of $57.68 on Aug. 28, 2000
-- Down 44.64% from 52 weeks ago (May 15, 2019), when it closed at $10.26
-- Down 56.84% from its 52 week closing high of $13.16 on Feb. 12, 2020
-- Would be a new 52 week closing low
-- Traded as low as $5.68; lowest intraday level since March 4, 2009, when it hit $5.51
-- Down 5.33% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 4, 2020, when it fell as much as 5.38%
-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 11:02:03 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet