General Electric : Edison Again Chooses GE to Improve Torviscosa Power Plant in Italy

Jun 03, 2020

Continuing Edison's modernization of its plants, GE's industry-leading Advanced Gas Path (AGP) technology upgrade is expected to increase Edison's Torviscosa power plant output by more than 6% and improve its efficiency by around 1%

In 2018 GE's AGP project successfully executed at Edison's Candela combined cycle power plant exceeded expectations in terms of output and efficiency, with a reduction of up to 2 tons/hour of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, at the same level output

BADEN, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2020 - Building on the success of the installation of GE's (NYSE: GE) Advanced Gas Path (AGP) technology at its Candela combined-cycle power plant in 2018, Edison selected GE to continue to modernize its plants with AGP technology at the company's Torviscosa 780 Megawatt (MW) power plant, located in Torviscosa, Friuli region, Italy. Edison, part of Electricité de France (EDF Group) and one of the major energy players in Italy, will benefit from the hardware upgrade to the existing two GE 9F.03 gas turbines at Torviscosa to increase the plant's output by more than 6% and its efficiency by around 1%.

'It is important for us to continue to improve our assets' performance and availability: plant by plant, we are investing in crucial technologies to improve our fleet's performance' said Marco Stangalino, Executive Vice President of Edison - Power Asset Division. 'We have had great success at our Candela plant by using GE's AGP technology, with a significant increase of output and efficiency and now we are looking forward to the same benefits at our Torviscosa plant. GE is helping us to increase fuel savings, generation capacity, and, more importantly, our competitiveness in an evolving Italian energy segment.'

'Innovative energy solutions that pay for themselves and help meet growing energy demands while addressing environmental concerns are in high demand and we are pleased to collaborate with Edison and continue to deploy GE's technologies at its power plants across Italy' said Michael Rechsteiner, Vice President for Europe, GE Gas Power. AGP technology delivers operational flexibility with more output, efficiency and availability to gas plant operators on a global scale, both in mature markets-including the U.S. and Western Europe where efficiency and flexibility are crucial-as well as growing energy markets like MEA, Asia, China and Eastern Europe where more megawatts are needed for the grid and industrial use.

Project is expected to be executed within the end of the year.

Laura Aresi

GE Gas Power

Public Relations Leader

laura.aresi@ge.com