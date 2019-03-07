General Electric : Five stories of women driving the future of healthcare, and the women it impacts

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women around the world. Here are several stories of women who are forging technology leadership and innovation in healthcare - and patients whose lives are positively impacted by this technology.

1. Women say this small device is changing their perception of getting a mammogram

While significant advancements have been made in breast imaging technology, one aspect of mammography has stayed the same: the need for breast compression. And for many women, the number one reason they don´t schedule a mammogram is because of the fear and anxiety from the potential result and exam discomfort. Senographe Pristina* features the option for patients to use an industry-first patient-assisted compression remote control device, called Pristina Dueta*, to enable the patient, under the guidance of a technologist, to set the compression that feels right for her during her mammogram. 'When the patient controls her own compression, she actually relaxes more during positioning,' said Ronna J. Rowe, a technologist at Imaging for Women. 'This allows me to pull even more tissue into the image. This is an added bonus to using Dueta.' [Read more…]

2. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/women-stem-who-inspire-me-agnes-berzsenyi/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">'The women in STEM who inspire me'

'I love this year's International Women's Day theme of #BalanceforBetter. Gender diversity is no longer a 'nice to have,' it's a must and https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/employment-and-growth/how-advancing-womens-equality-can-add-12-trillion-to-global-growth" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">has been proven to increase profitability and value creation. This rings true for us, as we have a team of women who created Senographe Pristina - a mammography system that focuses on the patient experience. By having a woman's perspective at the center of the manufacturing and design process, we were able to put ourselves in the patient's shoes to create a more comfortable experience because we know that regular mammograms can help reduce a woman's risk of dying from the disease, and early detection helps save lives.' Agnes Berzsenyi, President & CEO of GE Healthcare Women's Health, says about the women in STEM who inspire her. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/women-stem-who-inspire-me-agnes-berzsenyi/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">[Read more…]

3. From the Andes to the Amazon: diagnosing breast cancer in Latin America just got easier

When you see Medellin, Colombia and Manaus, Brazil on a map, they stand alone among the miles of lush jungle and rolling mountain peaks around them. Despite the pristine natural beauty, both cities - along with clinics and hospitals throughout Latin America - are dealing with high rates of breast cancer. That's why 81 clinics and hospitals throughout Latin America have chosen to install the Senographe Pristina - designed by a team of female engineers and designers to change the entire mammogram experience by making it more comfortable. 'With Pristina, early detection of the cancer is increased, which increases the survival rate of the patient, and that makes me very happy,' says Dr. Sabrina. [Read more…]

4. This breast cancer survivor asks, 'Do you know your breast tissue type?'

For years, Patti Beyer's breast tissue had been labeled 'heterogeneous' or 'extremely dense' in mammography reports that were sent directly to her gynecologist. Yet, as the patient, she received a letter that simply stated: 'Your mammogram results are normal.' A radiologist mentioned that she had dense breast tissue years ago, but her gynecologist never discussed it with her. Today, Patti is on a mission to inform all women of this critical health factor. [Read more…]

5. 'A mammogram saved my life': Why one breast cancer survivor believes mammograms are critical to survival

Christine Marshall has been a breast cancer survivor for 18 years. It's a title she bears proudly. Her personal journey prepared her for yet another challenge: being a mom to a young woman who had to battle her own breast cancer. Providing a more comfortable experience is important to Christine, as she believes regular mammograms are crucial to survival. 'I will be 60-years-old in January,' she said. 'And I will be an 18 plus year survivor because of a mammogram. I wouldn't have found it. I was going through a divorce. I was not doing my self-exams because I had three kids that I was focusing on as a single mom. I let that slip. A mammogram saved my life.' [Read more…]