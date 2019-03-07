Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Five stories of women driving the future of healthcare, and the women it impacts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 10:29pm EST

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women around the world. Here are several stories of women who are forging technology leadership and innovation in healthcare - and patients whose lives are positively impacted by this technology.

1. Women say this small device is changing their perception of getting a mammogram

While significant advancements have been made in breast imaging technology, one aspect of mammography has stayed the same: the need for breast compression. And for many women, the number one reason they don´t schedule a mammogram is because of the fear and anxiety from the potential result and exam discomfort. Senographe Pristina* features the option for patients to use an industry-first patient-assisted compression remote control device, called Pristina Dueta*, to enable the patient, under the guidance of a technologist, to set the compression that feels right for her during her mammogram. 'When the patient controls her own compression, she actually relaxes more during positioning,' said Ronna J. Rowe, a technologist at Imaging for Women. 'This allows me to pull even more tissue into the image. This is an added bonus to using Dueta.' [Read more…]

 

2. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/women-stem-who-inspire-me-agnes-berzsenyi/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">'The women in STEM who inspire me'

'I love this year's International Women's Day theme of #BalanceforBetter. Gender diversity is no longer a 'nice to have,' it's a must and https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/employment-and-growth/how-advancing-womens-equality-can-add-12-trillion-to-global-growth" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">has been proven to increase profitability and value creation. This rings true for us, as we have a team of women who created Senographe Pristina - a mammography system that focuses on the patient experience. By having a woman's perspective at the center of the manufacturing and design process, we were able to put ourselves in the patient's shoes to create a more comfortable experience because we know that regular mammograms can help reduce a woman's risk of dying from the disease, and early detection helps save lives.' Agnes Berzsenyi, President & CEO of GE Healthcare Women's Health, says about the women in STEM who inspire her. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/women-stem-who-inspire-me-agnes-berzsenyi/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">[Read more…]

 

3. From the Andes to the Amazon: diagnosing breast cancer in Latin America just got easier

When you see Medellin, Colombia and Manaus, Brazil on a map, they stand alone among the miles of lush jungle and rolling mountain peaks around them. Despite the pristine natural beauty, both cities - along with clinics and hospitals throughout Latin America - are dealing with high rates of breast cancer. That's why 81 clinics and hospitals throughout Latin America have chosen to install the Senographe Pristina - designed by a team of female engineers and designers to change the entire mammogram experience by making it more comfortable. 'With Pristina, early detection of the cancer is increased, which increases the survival rate of the patient, and that makes me very happy,' says Dr. Sabrina. [Read more…]

 

4. This breast cancer survivor asks, 'Do you know your breast tissue type?'

For years, Patti Beyer's breast tissue had been labeled 'heterogeneous' or 'extremely dense' in mammography reports that were sent directly to her gynecologist. Yet, as the patient, she received a letter that simply stated: 'Your mammogram results are normal.' A radiologist mentioned that she had dense breast tissue years ago, but her gynecologist never discussed it with her. Today, Patti is on a mission to inform all women of this critical health factor. [Read more…]

 

5. 'A mammogram saved my life': Why one breast cancer survivor believes mammograms are critical to survival

Christine Marshall has been a breast cancer survivor for 18 years. It's a title she bears proudly. Her personal journey prepared her for yet another challenge: being a mom to a young woman who had to battle her own breast cancer. Providing a more comfortable experience is important to Christine, as she believes regular mammograms are crucial to survival. 'I will be 60-years-old in January,' she said. 'And I will be an 18 plus year survivor because of a mammogram. I wouldn't have found it. I was going through a divorce. I was not doing my self-exams because I had three kids that I was focusing on as a single mom. I let that slip. A mammogram saved my life.' [Read more…]

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 03:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:29pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Five stories of women driving the future of healthcare, and t..
PU
05:39pDESCRIPTION : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:39pDESCRIPTION : Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
02:58pGE'S FIX-IT PLAN FOR INSURANCE : Raise Rates, Boost Returns
DJ
12:50pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE seeks better insurance returns in junk bonds, other risk a..
RE
09:55aGENERAL ELECTRIC : NOVI Energy Selects GE's HA Gas Turbine for Charles City Comb..
AQ
09:23aGENERAL ELECTRIC : NOVI Energy Selects GE's HA Gas Turbine for Charles City Comb..
PU
07:57aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Toyota, Huawei, Amazon, Facebook...
07:35aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Taipower told to pay GE US$158 million in nuclear plant deal ..
AQ
05:48aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – March 7, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 11 812 M
Net income 2019 3 871 M
Debt 2019 37 750 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 24,60
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 79 303 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.34%79 303
3M COMPANY6.43%116 772
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.36%112 090
SIEMENS-0.16%93 428
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.32%48 882
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.39%46 772
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.