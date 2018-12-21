Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/21 06:32:15 pm
7.225 USD   -2.89%
12/17ABB relents to activist shareholder and unloads Power Grids unit
RE
12/17ABB relents to activist shareholder and unloads Power Grids unit
RE
12/15GENERAL ELECTRIC : Burned Out -7-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Frontier Airlines takes delivery of 11th A320neo from GECAS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 05:50pm CET

Mobile, AL, December 13, 2018

GECAS delivered it's eleventh A320 neo to Frontier via Sale-Leaseback (with commitments for an additional five in 2019). The initial delivery in October 2017 marked Frontier's first neo and subsequent deliveries make Frontier the first operator of a Leap-powered A320neo to be delivered out of Mobile, AL. GECAS previously financed nine A321ceos with Frontier.  The additional sixteen A320neo's signify GECAS' commitment and long-term relationship with the airline. 

Image courtesy of Trent Compton

'Working with GECAS to introduce the LEAP-powered neo to our fleet has provided us the ability to support our growing fleet requirements with the latest technology and fuel efficiency,' said Robert Fanning, Director of Fleet Transactions at Frontier Airlines.

'Our relationship with Frontier continues to be a remarkable partnership,' says GECAS' SVP of US Sales & Marketing, James Wenning, 'one that we are honored to have and look forward to continuing for years to come.'

 

About GECAS

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world leader in aviation leasing and financing. With 50 years of aviation finance experience, GECAS offers a wide range of aircraft types including narrow-bodies, wide-bodies, regional jets, turboprops, freighters and helicopters, plus multiple financing products and services including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, secured debt financing, capital markets, engine leasing, and airframe parts management. GECAS owns or services a fleet of more than 1,900 aircraft (1,552 fixed wing/ 350 rotary wing) in operation or on order, plus provides loans collateralized on an additional ~320 aircraft. GECAS serves ~250 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 25 offices. www.gecas.com

GECAS Media contact: James Luton | media@gecas.com

 

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering 'Low Fares Done Right' to 100 cities in the United StatesCanadaDominican Republic  and Mexico on 350 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2017 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:50pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Frontier Airlines takes delivery of 11th A320neo from GECAS
PU
03:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : New York says GE dredging of Hudson incomplete as PCB levels ..
AQ
12/20SOME LIKE IT COLD : How Europe's Hottest Startup Scene Hatched In Wintry Finland
PU
12/20ALSTOM : Former Alstom Power Executive Convicted as U.K. Wraps Nine-Year Probe
DJ
12/20SHAKEN BUT STRONG : GE Tech, Donations Are Helping Indonesian Islands Recover Fr..
PU
12/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – December 20, 2018
PU
12/19EXAMINING THE FETAL HEART : This Software Is Helping Find Once-Hidden Features O..
PU
12/19SEEING THE UNSEEN : This Software Is Helping Find Once-Hidden Features Of Congen..
PU
12/19General Electric Up Over 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since April..
DJ
12/19GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy Selected by ReNew Power for 300 MW Wind F..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 B
EBIT 2018 11 236 M
Net income 2018 6 547 M
Debt 2018 53 095 M
Yield 2018 5,12%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,88
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 64 714 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,4 $
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-57.36%64 714
3M COMPANY-19.29%109 109
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-13.11%96 733
SIEMENS-15.29%95 795
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED9.55%49 272
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-24.96%41 542
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.