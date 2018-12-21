General Electric : Frontier Airlines takes delivery of 11th A320neo from GECAS

Mobile, AL, December 13, 2018

GECAS delivered it's eleventh A320 neo to Frontier via Sale-Leaseback (with commitments for an additional five in 2019). The initial delivery in October 2017 marked Frontier's first neo and subsequent deliveries make Frontier the first operator of a Leap-powered A320neo to be delivered out of Mobile, AL. GECAS previously financed nine A321ceos with Frontier. The additional sixteen A320neo's signify GECAS' commitment and long-term relationship with the airline.

Image courtesy of Trent Compton

'Working with GECAS to introduce the LEAP-powered neo to our fleet has provided us the ability to support our growing fleet requirements with the latest technology and fuel efficiency,' said Robert Fanning, Director of Fleet Transactions at Frontier Airlines.

'Our relationship with Frontier continues to be a remarkable partnership,' says GECAS' SVP of US Sales & Marketing, James Wenning, 'one that we are honored to have and look forward to continuing for years to come.'

About GECAS

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) is a world leader in aviation leasing and financing. With 50 years of aviation finance experience, GECAS offers a wide range of aircraft types including narrow-bodies, wide-bodies, regional jets, turboprops, freighters and helicopters, plus multiple financing products and services including operating leases, purchase/leasebacks, secured debt financing, capital markets, engine leasing, and airframe parts management. GECAS owns or services a fleet of more than 1,900 aircraft (1,552 fixed wing/ 350 rotary wing) in operation or on order, plus provides loans collateralized on an additional ~320 aircraft. GECAS serves ~250 customers in over 75 countries from a network of 25 offices. www.gecas.com

GECAS Media contact: James Luton | media@gecas.com

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to delivering 'Low Fares Done Right' to 100 cities in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic and Mexico on 350 daily flights. Headquartered in Denver, Frontier Airlines is the proud recipient of the Federal Aviation Administration's 2017 Diamond Award for maintenance excellence and was named the industry's most fuel-efficient airline by The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) as a result of superior technology and operational efficiencies.