General Electric : G-CON Manufacturing and GE Healthcare Announce Collaboration to Advance Early-Stage Cell Therapy and Viral Vector Manufacturing

College Station, TX and Chicago, IL, US, January 23 2019- G-CON Manufacturing, the leader in prefabricated flexible cleanroom solutions ('PODs') and GE Healthcare plan to collaborate to improve cell therapy and viral vector manufacturing by providing drug developers with a combined, flexible, and readily deployable manufacturing platform suitable for early-stage clinical or commercial production.

The companies intend to work together to incorporate GE Healthcare's modular, end-to-end cell therapy and viral vector technologies and process designs into G-CON's proprietary cleanroom technology. This means that drug developers and manufacturers can purchase a fully functional production line and environment that can be housed in a warehouse-type structure.

The collaboration will also include cleanroom technology required for the manufacture of lentivirus (LV) and adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors, a delivery vehicle for emerging gene therapy treatments. The gene therapy field is developing fast and while only a small number of treatments are approved for use, more than 200 clinical trials are underway.

Maik Jornitz, President and CEO of G-CON Manufacturing, said: 'It is well-recognized that the commercialization of the cell therapy industry requires a paradigm shift in manufacturing, because of the highly individual and complex nature of the production process. G-CON provides standardized prefabricated cleanroom and containment environments of high-quality, which fits well together with GE Healthcare's cell therapy and vector process design and equipment. This combination will provide manufacturers with turnkey processing capacities with speed and reliability. Such an approach will remove manufacturing bottlenecks that currently delay production of this critical new class of therapies.'

Last year GE Healthcare launched FlexFactory™ for cell therapy, a semi-automated, modular end-to-end manufacturing platform, to help scale-up, digitize and accelerate manufacturing processes for cell therapy clinical trials and commercial activities. The collaboration strengthens this offering, as the cell therapy FlexFactory can be installed into a cleanroom provided by G-CON. This offering is further supported by the vector G-CON POD.

Catarina Flyborg, General Manager, Cell and Gene Therapy, GE Healthcare, said: 'The combination of the G-CON infrastructure along with GE Healthcare's cell therapy and vector platform, will aid in reducing the time to market for cell therapies that need vector manufacturing to be on-site and connected to the overall therapy workflow. It has been designed with early-stage manufacturing processes in mind, which is the much-needed stepping stone for validating large-scale manufacturing and investment decisions in the future.'

Effective immediately, drug developers can seek the combined solution from G-CON and GE Healthcare for their cell therapy and vector development and production needs. Both GE Healthcare and G-CON will continue selling their products and services independent of one another for customers who prefer a non-combined solution.

About G-CON

G-CON Manufacturing designs, produces and installs prefabricated cleanroom PODs®. G-CON's cleanroom POD portfolio provides a variety of dimensions and serves multiple purposes, from laboratory environments to personalized medicine and production process platforms. POD cleanroom units are unique from traditional cleanroom structures in terms of scalability, mobility and the ability to repurpose the PODs once the production process reaches the end of its lifecycle. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gconbio.com or follow us on social media via LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

