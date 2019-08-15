Log in
General Electric : GE CEO calls Markopolos report 'market manipulation' and 'false'

0
08/15/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday that a report alleging GE was hiding financial problems was "market manipulation – pure and simple."

In a statement responding to a report alleging fraud at GE, Culp said the report "contains false statements" and that author Harry Markopolos stood to gain from short-selling related to the report. GE's shares fell as much as 15% Thursday after the report came out.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 984 M
Net income 2019 3 790 M
Debt 2019 36 383 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 78 805 M
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,35  $
Last Close Price 9,03  $
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.29%78 805
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.16%118 028
3M COMPANY-16.65%91 360
SIEMENS AG-11.53%76 113
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.71%47 419
HITACHI, LTD.31.40%33 899
