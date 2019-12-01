Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Healthcare Invests in Future of Healthcare with 3D Printing, Robotic Surgery and Virtual Patient Monitoring…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 10:38am EST
GE Healthcare Invests in Future of Healthcare with 3D Printing, Robotic Surgery and Virtual Patient Monitoring Collaborations
Dec 01, 2019

Chicago, US -December 1, 2019 - GE Healthcare today announced its investments in and collaborations with Formlabs, CMR Surgical Ltd. and Decisio Health, companies specializing in 3D printing, surgical robotics and virtual care monitoring respectively. When paired with GE Healthcare's diagnostic expertise and global scale, these three novel healthcare technologies will help expand clinical capabilities and enable more effective diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients.

'Healthcare's next chapter will be written in part by emerging technologies like 3D printing, robotic surgery and virtual patient monitoring,' said Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare. 'That's why we're putting GE Healthcare's innovative engine and resources behind collaborations with these exciting, next generation companies - to help change the way clinicians work and enable more precise patient care.'

1. GE Healthcare is collaborating with Formlabs, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of advanced, affordable 3D-printers that can help clinicians easily and quickly print anatomical models at the point of care. These tangible models accurately visualize patient anatomy and disease for improved communication within the medical team, better hands-on case-based teaching models and enhanced patient education. Radiologists can use GE Healthcare's Advantage Workstation to prepare 3D CT or MRI data to assist in diagnosis and procedure planning, then export using 3D Suite in a form that is ready for 3D printing on Formlabs systems or viewable in Virtual or Augmented Reality in seconds. 3D printed models can help reduce patient anxiety, enhance physician training and reduce procedure time in the operating room by allowing for more comprehensive planning.

2. GE Healthcare recently participated as a minority investor in a $240 million funding round for CMR Surgical Ltd., the U.K.-based developer of a surgical robotic system called Versius*. A small, modular and cost-effective surgical robotic system, Versius aims to enhance and expand the use of minimal access surgery, with the goal of lessening trauma and speeding up recovery times for patients. Combined with GE Healthcare's portfolio of surgical imaging systems and AI tools, CMR Surgical's Versius solution could change the way surgeries are performed worldwide.

'GE Healthcare shares CMR Surgical's transformative vision of making minimal access surgery safe, effective and available to all,' stated Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, president and CEO for GE Healthcare's Image Guided Therapies business. 'We see the Versius surgical robotic system becoming a key 'guiding companion' for surgeons alongside GE Healthcare's advanced, high-quality imaging and AI capabilities.'

3. GE Healthcare is investing in Decisio Health, a Houston, Texas-based software company that specializes in clinical surveillance, to expand into the virtual care space and revolutionize patient monitoring. Decisio's solutions provide a real-time, consolidated view of patients from multiple systems across a care area, hospital or an entire network. Combining GE Healthcare's digital clinical platforms with Decisio's visualization software, clinical teams will be able to merge latent and retrospective data (e.g. EMR) and real-time patient data (e.g. blood pressure and lactic levels) to help improve clinical decision-making and positively impact patient care.

Combined, these investments highlight the promise of cross-industry collaboration to creatively meet patient and clinician needs in the new era of healthcare. GE Healthcare also announced more than 30 new imaging technologies and solutions, and a unique digital developer platform called the Edison Developer Program, at #RSNA19. To learn more, click here.

*Versius is an investigational device. It is not commercially available in the United States, nor is it cleared by the FDA.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Gintoft
GE Healthcare
4144127062
amanda.gintoft@ge.comTAGS:

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 15:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:38aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Invests in Future of Healthcare with 3D Printin..
PU
08:15aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit, a Steady Source..
DJ
07:08aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveile..
PU
07:01aGE HEALTHCARE : 's New Imaging Tech and Intelligent Apps Unveiled at #RSNA19 wil..
BU
11/30INDUSTRY-FIRST INNOVATION : GE Healthcare Unveils Novel Contrast-Enhanced Mammog..
PU
11/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : Money for Nothing
AQ
11/28EDF To Start Construction of 450 MW Scottish Offshore Wind Farm
DJ
11/27GE's New CFO Has an $8 Million Incentive to Stay
DJ
11/27Boeing 777X fuselage split during September stress test
RE
11/27Doc re. GE Files 8-K
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 10 073 M
Net income 2019 1 132 M
Debt 2019 45 965 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 44,7x
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,26x
Capitalization 98 427 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,19  $
Last Close Price 11,27  $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY49.14%98 427
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.35.14%127 580
SIEMENS AG20.27%101 863
3M COMPANY-10.46%97 626
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.38.22%56 031
HITACHI, LTD.52.21%37 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group