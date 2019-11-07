Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Healthcare Launches Edison Datalogue to Help Health Systems Break Down Siloes and Improve the Care Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 03:10pm EST
GE Healthcare Launches Edison Datalogue to Help Health Systems Break Down Siloes and Improve the Care Experience
Nov 07, 2019

New data management solution gives customers a single, secure data source to inform patient care, reduce costs, and optimize outcomes

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 - GE Healthcare today launched Edison™ Datalogue™, a new enterprise data management solution, aimed at connecting data systems, devices, applications and clinicians to give health systems a more holistic view of their data, ultimately to help improve clinical and financial outcomes. The new offering combines GE Healthcare's vendor neutral archive (VNA), analytics and collaboration tools to help clinicians share data and images across the care delivery network. GE Healthcare is one of the only providers to bring together these critical elements into one comprehensive offering.

'With continued consolidation happening across the industry, health systems are forced to cobble together disparate but siloed data systems, making it difficult for clinicians to get an integrated and enterprise-wide view across multiple care areas,' said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare. 'Health care providers are looking for a partner to help them leverage data, software and analytics across their entire system - creating a connected, digital health enterprise. That's why we are developing new offerings such as Edison Datalogue to deliver a more connected, holistic, enterprise-wide data solution for our customers.'

The amount of data generated within the healthcare industry is exploding. On average, one hospital stores 50 petabytes of data, and this figure is growing 48 percent per year.1 But this data, such as patient images, often resides across multiple departments, clinics and hospitals, making it time consuming and inefficient to stitch the various types and sources of data together - hindering how clinicians collaborate across the care pathway. Edison Datalogue will help speed up this process, reduce pressures on IT departments and enhance the care delivery network by supporting clinician collaboration and providing health systems with a more holistic clinical, operational and financial view of their data.

Industry research indicates that a solution like Edison Datalogue can help increase clinical productivity by up to 30 percent, saving up to $1 million annually through consolidation and up to $50,000 per year in collaboration costs.2

'GE provides proven, validated, trusted vendor neutral infrastructure that enables us to access and evaluate the data we need across a network of hospitals. It also enables us to transfer data and store it in our central data warehouse for onward use by partners. A real challenge for collaboration in the ecosystem has been how do you gather the necessary diverse data sets across multiple entities, and how do you provide an independent environment, a vendor neutral platform to support collaborative development and deployment of AI- GE's VNA helps meet this challenge' said Claire Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer of the U.K.'s NCIMI National Consortium for Intelligent Medical Imaging, a University of Oxford-led consortium of 15 NHS Trusts (hospital groups), industry, charities and patient support groups, which are working to develop new artificial intelligence tools to help speed up diagnosis of cancer, heart disease, genetic disorders and other conditions.

A key element of Edison Datalogue is GE Healthcare's VNA, which provides a unified view of patient images and documents that helps inform critical treatment decisions. Edison Datalogue also offers new collaboration applications that help reduce duplicate imaging, avoid unnecessary patient transfers, lower CD distribution costs and enhance referral relationships. If providers already have an image exchange facility, most do not support other collaboration use cases. Edison Datalogue seamlessly enables clinical care collaboration between the required physicians and clinical specialists through a secure and standards-based IT system that promotes uninterrupted clinical workflow and interoperability.

Edison Datalogue is vendor neutral and can act as a single source for clinicians to collaborate around a complete patient 'picture' - helping them make smarter, faster decisions, reduce costs and improve outcomes. Edison Datalogue is a scalable solution that brings together GE Healthcare's collaboration apps into a secure, HIPAA compliant and GDPR-enabled service, with tiered pricing for customers, depending on requirements.

The new applications on Edison Datalogue were developed using Edison, GE Healthcare's intelligence platform. The platform uses an extensive catalog of healthcare-specific services to enable both GE Healthcare developers and select strategic partners to design, develop, manage, secure and distribute advanced applications, services and AI algorithms quickly. Edison integrates and assimilates data from multiple sources and applies analytics and AI to provide actionable insights - including identifying missing data or records and data utilization that enables resource planning, optimization and cost management.

Visit gehealthcare.com/HCDrsna2019 for more information.

1 IDC and EMC Data Sources

2 GE Healthcare Southwestern Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Network Case Study

3 Market share ranking published by IHS, Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market - 2017

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amy Sarosiek
GE Healthcare
+1 224.239.6028
amy.sarosiek@ge.comTAGS:

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 20:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:10pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Launches Edison Datalogue to Help Health System..
PU
11:05aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy & ENMAX to implement Canada's First Hybri..
PU
08:15aBlockchain Makes Inroads Into the Stock Market's $1 Trillion Plumbing System
DJ
06:28aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces Plans to Invest up to $60M to Create New Global ..
AQ
06:05aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces Plans to Invest up to $60M to Create New Global ..
PU
05:35aSiemens Shares Rise on Strong 4Q Despite Cautious Outlook -- Update
DJ
12:02aTrade tensions with U.S. may have delayed China decision on CR929 engine pick..
RE
11/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : Global Nuclear Fuel and X-energy Announce TRISO Fuel Collabor..
PU
11/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy Signs Agreement with China Huaneng Group ..
PU
11/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare Life Sciences and Akeso Pharmaceuticals to spee..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 104 B
EBIT 2019 10 071 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 48 808 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 37,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 96 244 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,01  $
Last Close Price 11,02  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY45.57%96 244
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.85%129 195
3M COMPANY-8.68%100 059
SIEMENS AG11.28%94 723
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.40.15%57 066
HITACHI, LTD.46.41%36 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group