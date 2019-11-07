General Electric : GE Healthcare Launches Edison Datalogue to Help Health Systems Break Down Siloes and Improve the Care Experience

Nov 07, 2019

New data management solution gives customers a single, secure data source to inform patient care, reduce costs, and optimize outcomes

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 7, 2019 - GE Healthcare today launched Edison™ Datalogue™, a new enterprise data management solution, aimed at connecting data systems, devices, applications and clinicians to give health systems a more holistic view of their data, ultimately to help improve clinical and financial outcomes. The new offering combines GE Healthcare's vendor neutral archive (VNA), analytics and collaboration tools to help clinicians share data and images across the care delivery network. GE Healthcare is one of the only providers to bring together these critical elements into one comprehensive offering.

'With continued consolidation happening across the industry, health systems are forced to cobble together disparate but siloed data systems, making it difficult for clinicians to get an integrated and enterprise-wide view across multiple care areas,' said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare. 'Health care providers are looking for a partner to help them leverage data, software and analytics across their entire system - creating a connected, digital health enterprise. That's why we are developing new offerings such as Edison Datalogue to deliver a more connected, holistic, enterprise-wide data solution for our customers.'

The amount of data generated within the healthcare industry is exploding. On average, one hospital stores 50 petabytes of data, and this figure is growing 48 percent per year.1 But this data, such as patient images, often resides across multiple departments, clinics and hospitals, making it time consuming and inefficient to stitch the various types and sources of data together - hindering how clinicians collaborate across the care pathway. Edison Datalogue will help speed up this process, reduce pressures on IT departments and enhance the care delivery network by supporting clinician collaboration and providing health systems with a more holistic clinical, operational and financial view of their data.

Industry research indicates that a solution like Edison Datalogue can help increase clinical productivity by up to 30 percent, saving up to $1 million annually through consolidation and up to $50,000 per year in collaboration costs.2

'GE provides proven, validated, trusted vendor neutral infrastructure that enables us to access and evaluate the data we need across a network of hospitals. It also enables us to transfer data and store it in our central data warehouse for onward use by partners. A real challenge for collaboration in the ecosystem has been how do you gather the necessary diverse data sets across multiple entities, and how do you provide an independent environment, a vendor neutral platform to support collaborative development and deployment of AI- GE's VNA helps meet this challenge' said Claire Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer of the U.K.'s NCIMI National Consortium for Intelligent Medical Imaging, a University of Oxford-led consortium of 15 NHS Trusts (hospital groups), industry, charities and patient support groups, which are working to develop new artificial intelligence tools to help speed up diagnosis of cancer, heart disease, genetic disorders and other conditions.

A key element of Edison Datalogue is GE Healthcare's VNA, which provides a unified view of patient images and documents that helps inform critical treatment decisions. Edison Datalogue also offers new collaboration applications that help reduce duplicate imaging, avoid unnecessary patient transfers, lower CD distribution costs and enhance referral relationships. If providers already have an image exchange facility, most do not support other collaboration use cases. Edison Datalogue seamlessly enables clinical care collaboration between the required physicians and clinical specialists through a secure and standards-based IT system that promotes uninterrupted clinical workflow and interoperability.

Edison Datalogue is vendor neutral and can act as a single source for clinicians to collaborate around a complete patient 'picture' - helping them make smarter, faster decisions, reduce costs and improve outcomes. Edison Datalogue is a scalable solution that brings together GE Healthcare's collaboration apps into a secure, HIPAA compliant and GDPR-enabled service, with tiered pricing for customers, depending on requirements.

The new applications on Edison Datalogue were developed using Edison, GE Healthcare's intelligence platform. The platform uses an extensive catalog of healthcare-specific services to enable both GE Healthcare developers and select strategic partners to design, develop, manage, secure and distribute advanced applications, services and AI algorithms quickly. Edison integrates and assimilates data from multiple sources and applies analytics and AI to provide actionable insights - including identifying missing data or records and data utilization that enables resource planning, optimization and cost management.

1 IDC and EMC Data Sources

2 GE Healthcare Southwestern Ontario Diagnostic Imaging Network Case Study

3 Market share ranking published by IHS, Medical Enterprise Data Storage Market - 2017