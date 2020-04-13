General Electric : GE Launching Strategic Debt Issuance to Fund Immediate Tender for Bonds

By Michael Dabaie

General Electric Co. said it is launching a strategic debt issuance to fund an immediate tender for GE bonds maturing through 2024 to extend its Industrial debt maturities.

The combination of these transactions is expected to be leverage neutral.

GE said that as part of its deleveraging plan, the company used proceeds from the sale of its biopharma division to Danaher Corp. to repay $6 billion of its intercompany loan to GE Capital on April 1.

Using proceeds from this repayment, GE Capital also is launching a tender targeting up to $9 billion of debt maturing in 2020. GE Capital separately repaid $4.7 billion of debt that matured in the first quarter of 2020.

"With net proceeds of about $20 billion from the sale of BioPharma now in hand, we are taking swift actions to de-risk and de-lever our balance sheet and prudently manage our liquidity amid a challenging external environment," said GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

GE said that at March 31, it held consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of more than $47 billion, including about $34 billion in Industrial and more than $13 billion in Capital.

