Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Launching Strategic Debt Issuance to Fund Immediate Tender for Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:40am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

General Electric Co. said it is launching a strategic debt issuance to fund an immediate tender for GE bonds maturing through 2024 to extend its Industrial debt maturities.

The combination of these transactions is expected to be leverage neutral.

GE said that as part of its deleveraging plan, the company used proceeds from the sale of its biopharma division to Danaher Corp. to repay $6 billion of its intercompany loan to GE Capital on April 1.

Using proceeds from this repayment, GE Capital also is launching a tender targeting up to $9 billion of debt maturing in 2020. GE Capital separately repaid $4.7 billion of debt that matured in the first quarter of 2020.

"With net proceeds of about $20 billion from the sale of BioPharma now in hand, we are taking swift actions to de-risk and de-lever our balance sheet and prudently manage our liquidity amid a challenging external environment," said GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr.

GE said that at March 31, it held consolidated cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of more than $47 billion, including about $34 billion in Industrial and more than $13 billion in Capital.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:40aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Launching Strategic Debt Issuance to Fund Immediate Tender..
DJ
09:28aGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:18aGE : Announces Debt Tender Offers
BU
08:53aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces Further Actions to Solidify Financial Position
PU
08:53aGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
04/10GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation Offers Fuel Dashboard at no cost to EMS Customers..
AQ
04/10GE Warns Virus Blurs Forecasts for Quarter -- WSJ
DJ
04/09GE AVIATION : Offers Fuel Dashboard at No Cost to EMS Customers
BU
04/09GE Warns of Weak 1Q, Pulls Financial Forecasts -- Update
DJ
04/09GE Warns of Weak 1Q, Pulls Financial Forecasts
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 87 285 M
EBIT 2020 8 744 M
Net income 2020 1 566 M
Debt 2020 12 160 M
Yield 2020 0,56%
P/E ratio 2020 37,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 62 413 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 10,71  $
Last Close Price 7,14  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-36.02%62 413
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.97%101 446
3M COMPANY-16.23%85 012
SIEMENS AG-30.20%71 072
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-11.33%50 574
HITACHI, LTD.-1.37%27 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group