General Electric : GE May Sell Stake in Renewable Energy JV, Sources Say -Reuters

0
03/06/2019 | 06:28pm EST

--General Electric Co. (GE) has hired an investment bank to help it explore a sale of its stake in a renewable energy joint venture with Italian company Enel SpA, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--GE's 50% stake in EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners could fetch more than $1 billion, excluding debt, the report said.

--Enel possibly could sell part of its stake in the JV as well, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge-divestiture-renewables/ge-explores-stake-sale-in-enel-renewables-joint-venture-sources-idUSKCN1QN2VU?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL 1.31% 5.398 End-of-day quote.5.63%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -7.89% 9.11 Delayed Quote.37.12%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 11 812 M
Net income 2019 3 871 M
Debt 2019 37 750 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 26,71
P/E ratio 2020 17,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capitalization 86 093 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.12%86 093
3M COMPANY8.57%117 371
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.94%112 389
SIEMENS-0.16%93 368
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.24%49 906
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.39%47 136
