General Electric : GE May Sell Stake in Renewable Energy JV, Sources Say -Reuters

--General Electric Co. (GE) has hired an investment bank to help it explore a sale of its stake in a renewable energy joint venture with Italian company Enel SpA, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

--GE's 50% stake in EGPNA Renewable Energy Partners could fetch more than $1 billion, excluding debt, the report said.

--Enel possibly could sell part of its stake in the JV as well, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge-divestiture-renewables/ge-explores-stake-sale-in-enel-renewables-joint-venture-sources-idUSKCN1QN2VU?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com