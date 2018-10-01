General Electric : GE Ousts John Flannery as CEO--4th Update

By Kimberly Chin

General Electric Co. ousted Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause the company to miss its profit and cash targets for the year.

The company named board member Larry Culp, as its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Culp, a former CEO of Danaher Corp., had joined GE's board earlier this year as part of a broader shake-up of the struggling conglomerate.

The company, whose shares have tumbled by half during the past year after it slashed its dividend and missed financial targets, warned Monday it would miss its profit and cash flow goals for 2018. GE said it could take a goodwill charge as large as $23 billion for its power business, which makes turbines for power plants and has been struggling with weak demand.

Shares of GE, which were trading near its lowest levels since the financial crisis, jumped nearly 16% in premarket trading.

The company said it has also appointed Thomas Horton as lead director. Both Messrs. Culp and Horton have been members of the board since April.

