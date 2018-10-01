Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : GE Ousts John Flannery as CEO--4th Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

By Kimberly Chin

General Electric Co. ousted Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause the company to miss its profit and cash targets for the year.

The company named board member Larry Culp, as its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Culp, a former CEO of Danaher Corp., had joined GE's board earlier this year as part of a broader shake-up of the struggling conglomerate.

The company, whose shares have tumbled by half during the past year after it slashed its dividend and missed financial targets, warned Monday it would miss its profit and cash flow goals for 2018. GE said it could take a goodwill charge as large as $23 billion for its power business, which makes turbines for power plants and has been struggling with weak demand.

Shares of GE, which were trading near its lowest levels since the financial crisis, jumped nearly 16% in premarket trading.

The company said it has also appointed Thomas Horton as lead director. Both Messrs. Culp and Horton have been members of the board since April.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Ousts John Flannery as CEO After Missed Targets--5th Updat..
DJ
02:19pGE's Flannery steps down as CEO, shares jump 15 percent
RE
02:10pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Ousts John Flannery as CEO--4th Update
DJ
02:02pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Larry Culp, Jr. Named New GE Chairman And CEO
PU
01:59pGE's Flannery steps down as CEO, shares jump 15 percent
RE
01:55pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Names New CEO, Replacing Flannery--3rd Update
DJ
01:52pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Names New CEO, Replacing Flannery -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:42pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Names New CEO, Replacing Flannery -- Update
DJ
01:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Flannery ousted at GE after less than 2 years
AQ
01:34pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Names New CEO, Replacing Flannery
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:16aGE replaces CEO; shares up more than 8% 
07:00aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Bulls Vs. Bears 
09/30Investors Need To PAAY Attention To This Information 
09/29Making Sense Of The Industrial Internet Of Things (Lessons From GE Digital) 
09/28'Fight for the company,' GE CEO says as turbine flaw under control 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 13 470 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 217 M
Yield 2018 4,25%
P/E ratio 2018 38,05
P/E ratio 2019 12,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capitalization 98 122 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.30%100 208
3M COMPANY-10.48%123 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.50%122 798
SIEMENS-5.00%109 939
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.42%47 613
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%46 206
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.