Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

General Electric : GE Power’s Monitoring and Diagnostic Center Assists Power Generation Before, During and After a Hurricane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 09:02pm CEST

ATLANTA - September 14, 2018 - GE Power works closely with customers before, during and after major storms to operate power infrastructure safely and efficiently.  

 

GE Power's Monitoring and Diagnostics Center located in Atlanta, Georgia is the world's largest power generation monitoring facility, overseeing the real-time operating conditions inside 5,000 turbines, generators and other equipment located at 950 power plants in 75 countries and serving 350 million people.

 

Teams of specialized GE engineers at the Center can work with customers on-site as well as provide remote diagnostics using digital analytic technology.  GE Power not only assists customers directly impacted by a major storm, but also help other power plants ramp up when impacted power plants shut down during a hurricane.

 

'Prior to the storm's arrival, we reach out to our customers to ensure that they have the appropriate resources for critical recovery response,' said Justin Eggart, General Manager of Fleet Services for GE Power.  'Being able to digitally monitor and diagnose remotely is helpful during a storm because it increases safety for employees and our ability to monitor the impact over a large geographic area.'   

 

After the storm, if a power plant needs help re-starting, field engineers are deployed to help get the plant up and running. The M&D Center is available to provide operational review and start-up assistance.  If the plant suffers serious damage, it can become a longer process involving teams of engineers to return a plant to service.

The analytic capabilities and remote service ability of GE Power's Monitoring and Diagnostic Center helps utilities run safely and efficiently with a goal of fewer power disruptions for shorter durations after a major storm.  

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the 'GE Store,' through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

 

About GE Power

GE Power is a world energy leader providing equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain from generation to consumption. Operating in more than 180 countries, our technology produces a third of the world's electricity, equips 90 percent of power transmission utilities worldwide, and our software manages more than forty percent of the world's energy. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are developing the energy technologies of the future and improving the power networks we depend on today. For more information please visit www.ge.com/power, and follow GE Power on Twitter   and on LinkedIn.

 

GE Power Media Contact

Chris Shigas

+1 (404) 632-6859

Christopher.Shigas@ge.com

 

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 19:02:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:02pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power’s Monitoring and Diagnostic Center Assists Pow..
PU
04:38pGENERAL ELECTRIC : In Alabama, 3D Printing Is Helping One Professor Teach The En..
PU
02:08pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and..
PU
12:39pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Advanced Power Selects GE's Industry Leading HA Gas Turbine T..
AQ
09/14GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : Patent Issued for Combined Additive Manufacturing And Machini..
AQ
09/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : Singapore's ST Engineering to buy aircraft part maker from GE..
RE
09/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : Selling Subsidiary in its Aviation Division
DJ
09/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : AI healthcare companies forming an alliance
AQ
09/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – September 13, 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:10aCEOs That Focus On ROIC Outperform 
10:41aInvesting For Dividends - Many Are Too Conservative 
07:21aGeneral Electric Is A Wait And Watch Story - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/13/1.. 
09/13More asset sales for General Electric 
09/13GE sells aircraft part maker for $630M 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 490 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 55 460 M
Yield 2018 3,78%
P/E ratio 2018 44,86
P/E ratio 2019 14,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 16,9 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.16%110 464
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.05%123 058
3M COMPANY-11.18%122 632
SIEMENS-5.90%108 638
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-14.41%47 888
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.57%44 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.