General Electric : GE Power’s Monitoring and Diagnostic Center Assists Power Generation Before, During and After a Hurricane

ATLANTA - September 14, 2018 - GE Power works closely with customers before, during and after major storms to operate power infrastructure safely and efficiently.

GE Power's Monitoring and Diagnostics Center located in Atlanta, Georgia is the world's largest power generation monitoring facility, overseeing the real-time operating conditions inside 5,000 turbines, generators and other equipment located at 950 power plants in 75 countries and serving 350 million people.

Teams of specialized GE engineers at the Center can work with customers on-site as well as provide remote diagnostics using digital analytic technology. GE Power not only assists customers directly impacted by a major storm, but also help other power plants ramp up when impacted power plants shut down during a hurricane.

'Prior to the storm's arrival, we reach out to our customers to ensure that they have the appropriate resources for critical recovery response,' said Justin Eggart, General Manager of Fleet Services for GE Power. 'Being able to digitally monitor and diagnose remotely is helpful during a storm because it increases safety for employees and our ability to monitor the impact over a large geographic area.'

After the storm, if a power plant needs help re-starting, field engineers are deployed to help get the plant up and running. The M&D Center is available to provide operational review and start-up assistance. If the plant suffers serious damage, it can become a longer process involving teams of engineers to return a plant to service.

The analytic capabilities and remote service ability of GE Power's Monitoring and Diagnostic Center helps utilities run safely and efficiently with a goal of fewer power disruptions for shorter durations after a major storm.

