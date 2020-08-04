Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Renewable Energy Signs Agreement with Walcha Energy to Accelerate 500MW Pumped Hydro Storage Project in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 03:02am EDT
  • GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions to provide technical and commercial support for the development of Dungowan pumped hydro storage power plant
  • Dungowan pumped hydro storage power plant will support the addition of another 4 GW of renewable energy to the Australian grid

Paris, August 4, 2020 - GE Renewable Energy and Walcha Energy have signed an agreement to jointly develop the 500MW Dungowan pumped hydro storage project in the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in New South Wales (NSW), Australia. Under the agreement, GE Renewable Energy's Hydro Solutions business will provide Walcha Energy with technical and commercial support to accelerate the development of the Dungowan pumped hydro storage power plant which plays a pivotal role in the energy transition for New South Wales and Australia.

'The Dungowan Pumped Hydro Storage Power Plant will help facilitate new wind and solar projects and provide firming and grid support services at a critical point on the Australian National Electricity Market. The project represents a unique opportunity to tap into a high-head site, in close proximity to an existing reservoir. It is strategically located between retiring coal capacity to the south and emerging wind and solar capacity to the east, west and north,' said Simon Currie, Managing Director at Energy Estate, one of the partners in Walcha Energy.

Overall, the Walcha Energy Project has the potential to produce more than 4 GW of stable electricity from renewable sources. The Dungowan pumped hydro storage power plant is intended to anchor the broader development and ensure that the additional wind and solar resources can be reliably and safely fed into the grid. Hydropower plays a decisive role in the energy transition. Already today, 95% of all stored energy in the world is provided by hydro storage. Its storage capacity is up to 100 times higher than that of any available battery solution. Above all, however, hydropower guarantees the necessary balance and stability of the grid. With intermittent renewables, it is no longer possible to turn on or off generation nor to adjust their power output at the request of power grid operators. Hydropower is a key contributor to frequency response thanks to its flexibility in operation and ability to increase or decrease its active power. In addition, hydropower is the only renewable energy source providing inertia to the Grid.

'Nearly half of the more than 8 GW of hydropower capacity operating in Australia today is powered by our turbines, generators or both. However, it has been many years since new hydro capacity was built in Australia, so GE Renewable Energy is excited and proud to be at the forefront of the next wave of Australian hydropower capacities,' said Pascal Radue, CEO of GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.

The New England REZ is one of the largest renewable energy zones in Australia and has been designated as a strategic priority by the NSW Government. The Walcha Energy project has the potential to provide up to 15% of NSW's power requirements. The Dungowan pumped hydro storage power plant would provide about 2% of that power, enough to supply roughly 125,000 households with electricity.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

business unit tags

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 07:01:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:02aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy Signs Agreement with Walcha Energy to Acc..
PU
08/03Nordex shares hit five-month high on $474 million project pipeline sale
RE
08/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy selected to supply Cypress wind turbines ..
PU
08/03The World Has Too Many Jet Engines -- Heard on the Street
DJ
08/01DAVID COTE : David Cote -- WSJ
DJ
07/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to provide advanced gas turbine technology for Reliance Ba..
AQ
07/31GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to provide advanced gas turbine technology for Reliance Ba..
PU
07/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE combines software and services to improve Dominican Republ..
AQ
07/30OSPREY MEDICAL : GE Healthcare to Distribute Osprey Medical's Technology to Addr..
AQ
07/30GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare to Distribute Osprey Medical's Technology to Ad..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 147 M - -
Net income 2020 4 374 M - -
Net Debt 2020 23 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 53 483 M 53 483 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 8,04 $
Last Close Price 6,11 $
Spread / Highest target 80,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-45.25%53 483
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.08%104 825
SIEMENS AG-3.90%101 816
3M COMPANY-14.74%86 674
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.3.50%58 444
HITACHI, LTD.-29.23%28 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group