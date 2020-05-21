General Electric : GE Renewable Energy and Powerica Ltd to add 102.6 MW of Wind Capacity in Gujarat, India

May 21, 2020

GE Renewable Energy to supply 38 of its 2.7-132 wind turbines for Low Wind Speed conditions

102.6 MW can power the equivalent of 285,000 households in India

NEW DELHI, INDIA - May 21, 2020 - GE Renewable Energy announced today it has been selected by POWERICA Ltd to supply 38 of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines to be installed at the Rajkot and Khambaliya wind farms in Gujarat, India.

The Rajkot wind farm is located about 40 km outside of Rajkot city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines.

The Khambaliya wind farm is located 55 km outside of Jamnagar city and will comprise 19 onshore wind turbines

Both projects were won by Powerica through a competitive bidding process organized by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) and Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) respectively and will have an output capacity of 51.3 MW each.

The wind farms will generate clean electricity that will be sold through a long-term Power Purchase Agreement of 25 years. Power will be distributed to consumers connected to the state grid and national grid respectively.

GE Renewable Energy and POWERICA worked closely together to meet the LCOE desired for these wind projects and have created additional value by customizing the wind turbine towers.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind business in South Asia and ASEAN said 'We are very pleased to have been selected by POWERICA for these two projects and to begin our partnership with them. We have been able to offer the highest value proposition to POWERICA by working closely together to optimize all aspects of the wind farms. We are looking forward to furthering our partnership as POWERICA builds its renewable energy portfolio and thank them for their trust in our technology.'

Naresh Oberoi, Chairman of Powerica Ltd., said 'We are happy to start this new association with GE Renewable Energy and look forward to the commissioning of these two projects on time and with the best generation assets. We have found in GE Renewable Energy a partner for our renewable energy development journey. We will continue to support each other in future projects and development activities in India.'

The 2.7-132 turbine is ideally suited for Gujarat's wind speed regime. The turbine has been designed primarily at GE's Technology Centre in Bangalore considering Indian wind conditions and is built on learnings from more than 40,000 GE wind turbines around the world. Upon completion in Q1/Q2 2021, the Rajkot and Khambaliya wind farms will be equipped with the 2.7-132 wind turbine.

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.

Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on twitter.com/GErenewables.

About Powerica

Established in the year 1984, Powerica has evolved to become a leading end-to-end power solution provider in conventional diesel-based, standby and prime power applications. In the year 2006 Powerica ventured into renewable energy business and currently owns and operates 11 wind farms with an aggregated capacity of 203.35 MW in the states of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. With this endeavor, Powerica intends to positively steer the renewable energy to make it a viable and affordable source of energy, creating a greener tomorrow.