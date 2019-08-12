Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Renewable Energy, investors Partners Group and CWP to build first Cypress Platform wind farm in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:21am EDT
GE Renewable Energy, investors Partners Group and CWP to build first Cypress Platform wind farm in Australia
Aug 12, 2019
  • GE Renewable Energy has been selected to supply 46 of its Cypress platform onshore wind turbines to the 244 MW Bango wind farm
  • Project is GE Renewable Energy's first Cypress deal in Australia, and largest for GE to date globally
  • Project to generate 120 regional jobs during construction phase

Sydney, Australia, August 12th, 2019 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by investors Partners Group and CWP as the wind turbine supplier for the 244 MW Bango wind farm near Yass, New South Wales. The project, which will use 46 of GE's Cypress onshore wind platform, is a significant milestone for GE and represents the company's first Cypress-equipped wind farm in Australia and the largest globally to date.

The construction of the project will commence shortly and will be fully commissioned and operational by 2021. The construction phase will create up to 120 regional jobs and once complete the wind farm will deliver five full time jobs. The proposed project capacity is approximately 244 MW, which would generate enough energy for over 100,000 homes* and would save over 600,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths and improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options, in locations that were previously inaccessible.

Steve Oswald, Country Leader GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind in Australia, commented: 'With 1 GW of installed wind capacity and another 600 MW under construction here, GE remains deeply committed to Australia's energy future, and with the Cypress platform we're ensuring that we are bringing the very latest technology to this market. This new platform will help lower the cost of energy for Australian households and businesses and will create a significant number of regional jobs throughout the construction phase.

Announced last year by GE Renewable Energy, the Cypress is the most powerful and efficient wind turbine in operation. So far, the platform has been embraced around the world with orders confirmed in Germany, Turkey and Australia. As the largest order of the platform globally, the Bango wind farm shows clear demand in Australia for the latest and best in wind technology and GE anticipates further interest in the Cypress platform in the market.

* Based on an average NSW household electricity consumption of 7.3 MWh annually

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

For media inquiries, please contact:

Becky Norton
Onshore Wind, Communications Leader
GE Renewable Energy
+1 518 522 8832
becky.norton@ge.comTAGS:
Downloads
GE Renewable Energy, investors Partners Group and CWP to build first Cypress...

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:21aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy, investors Partners Group and CWP to buil..
PU
08/09Oil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
08/09Oil rises on European stock draw despite demand slowdown forecast
RE
08/09Energy Down After Trump's Trade-Deal Comments -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08/09DESCRIPTION : Form 13F Holdings Report
PU
08/09GENERAL ELECTRIC : Stadtwerke Munchen Increases Energy Efficiency and Flexibilit..
AQ
08/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : Records show Lamont putting priority on business leaders
AQ
08/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : Stadtwerke München Increases Energy Efficiency and Flexibilit..
AQ
08/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Healthcare and the Association of Medical Engineering of K..
AQ
08/08GENERAL ELECTRIC : Stadtwerke München Increases Energy Efficiency and Flexibilit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 984 M
Net income 2019 3 793 M
Debt 2019 40 387 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
Capitalization 79 853 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,41  $
Last Close Price 9,15  $
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.87%79 853
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL26.15%119 920
3M COMPANY-14.21%94 041
SIEMENS AG-8.61%79 422
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.03%48 370
HITACHI, LTD.31.12%33 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group