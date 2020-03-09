Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 70 MW Guney Wind Farm in Turkey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:03am EDT
GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 70 MW Guney Wind Farm in Turkey
Mar 09, 2020
  • GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Sanko Enerji to build the 70 MW Guney wind farm in Turkey
  • The project will include 12 Cypress units, GE's largest onshore wind turbine in the field and 2 units of 3 MW.
  • GE will produce the Cypress' revolutionary two-pieces blades at its manufacturing site in Bergama, Izmir, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey - March 9, 2020 - GE Renewable Energy announced today that it has been selected by Sanko Enerji to provide 12 Cypress units and 2 units of 3 MW for the 70 MW Guney wind farm in Turkey. The wind farm will produce enough clean energy to power the equivalent 71,000 homes, save about 200,000 tons of CO2 and support Turkey's renewable energy ambition to power two third of the country with renewable energy. Located in Bursa, the construction and commercial operation of the wind farm is planned to be in the last quarter of 2020. GE's scope of work will also include 10-year services agreements.

Guney is the second onshore wind project Sanko Enerji and GE Renewable Energy will be building together. This marks the third order in Turkey for GE's Cypress platform, the company's largest onshore wind turbine in the field, and adds up to the 1.2 GW of wind energy installed base and 500 wind turbines GE already built in Turkey.

Turkey represents one of GE's biggest sources of orders for the Cypress onshore wind platform, accumulating 255 MW to date. The Cypress technology is a good fit for wind energy projects and for the Turkish landscape. It enables significant Annual Energy Production improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths and improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options, in locations that were previously inaccessible.

Manar Al-Moneef, President & CEO, Onshore Wind, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, said: 'There is a tremendous potential in Turkey to reach ambitious wind energy targets, and we are delighted to be partnering once again with Sanko Enerji to generate more renewable energy for the country but also to help driving the cost of wind energy down through innovative technologies '.

GE Renewable Energy will locally produce the revolutionary two-pieces wind turbine blades in its LM Wind Power's Bergama site, Izmir, Turkey, where GE has more than 550 employees. At the end of April 2019, the site decided to invest another $30 million to hire 300 new employees and build an extension, in order to set-up the site to produce this new two-pieces blade, set to be assembled to GE's Cypress turbine. Towers will also be produced in the country.

###

About GE Renewable Energy
GE Renewable Energy is a $15 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons.
Follow us at www.ge.com/renewableenergy, on www.linkedin.com/company/gerenewableenergy, or on www.twitter.com/GErenewables

About Sanko Enerji
Having invested 1.5 billion dollars in six hydroelectric, two wind power and three geothermal power plants, Sanko Enerji produces 2.7 billion kWh of renewable resources annually with a total installed capacity of 725 MW. The company aims to generate 3.4 billion kWh of electricity annually by increasing the capacity of all renewable energy sources to 900 MW by the end of 2020 with an additional investment of 200 million dollars in the coming years.
Follow the latest developments about Sanko Enerji at www.sankoenerji.com.tr

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sebastien Duchamp
Communications Director
GE Renewable Energy
+33 6 73 19 59 64
sebastien.duchamp@ge.comTAGS:
Downloads
GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 70 MW Guney Wind Farm in Turkey

GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 70 MW Guney Wind Farm in Turkey

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 08:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
04:03aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy to Supply Cypress Units for 70 MW Guney W..
PU
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : Download Outlook Transcript
PU
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05Coronavirus, politics and trade compound problems for Airbus A330neo
RE
03/05GE Expects Coronavirus To Cut Into Cash Flow -- WSJ
DJ
03/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/04Stocks rally as Biden surge offsets coronavirus fears
RE
03/04Stocks rally as Biden surge offsets coronavirus fears
RE
03/04Stocks rally as Biden surge offsets coronavirus fears
RE
03/04Industrials Up; Fed, Fiscal Policy Seen Offsetting Coronavirus Impact -- Indu..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 91 090 M
EBIT 2020 9 454 M
Net income 2020 3 330 M
Debt 2020 14 422 M
Yield 2020 0,43%
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,06x
EV / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 82 158 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 13,56  $
Last Close Price 9,40  $
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-15.77%82 158
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.33%116 888
3M COMPANY-12.91%88 441
SIEMENS AG-25.21%80 014
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.64%52 329
HITACHI, LTD.0.22%33 266
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group