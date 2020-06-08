General Electric : GE Reopens Portion of Prior Debt for $3 Billion in Proceeds

Log in
General Electric Company    GE

06/08/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

General Electric Co. has reopened portions of its existing debt offerings for the company and GE Capital for proceeds totaling $3 billion, in an effort to enhance the company's near-term liquidity profile.

The company intends to use the proceeds to cut down on its shorter-duration debt, including repaying some amounts of its intercompany debt obligations to GE Capital as well as reducing GE Capital's outstanding debt.

The move is in response to a reverse inquiry from a long-term strategic investor, the company said.

GE said the transactions are expected to leverage neutral over time.

"GE will continue to monitor its operations in the current environment and remains committed to achieving its leverage goals over time," the company said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

