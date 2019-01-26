General Electric : GE Revises Spinoff Plan

By Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. changed the structure of the planned spinoff of its transportation division by taking a larger stake in the new company rather than giving it to shareholders.

GE plans to sell its stake in the new company, which will ultimately bring about $3.4 billion in cash to GE. The change makes the deal more favorable to bondholders since GE said it could use the money to pay down some of its more than $100 billion in debt.

GE said in May it would merge its century-old Transportation unit, which manufactures freight locomotives, with a rival, Wabtec Corp., in a deal valued at $11 billion. It is one of several deals the conglomerate has made as it seeks to raise cash, after plunging profits and stock price forced the company to break itself apart. After the deal was struck, GE ousted its CEO, naming board member Larry Culp to succeed John Flannery.

The revised deal gives a majority stake to Wabtec shareholders, meaning it is now taxable as a dividend for GE and its investors. The transaction is expected to close by the end February, the companies said Friday.

The new structure gives Wabtec shareholders 50.8%, while GE shareholders get 24.3% and GE gets 24.9%. Under the original deal, 49.9% ownership was going to Wabtec shareholders, 40.2% went to GE shareholders and just 9.9% went to GE itself.

GE will also receive approximately $2.9 billion in cash at closing, the same amount announced in May. In aggregate, Wabtec will issue 3.3 million fewer shares than originally contemplated.

GE will sell down its interest in Wabtec, which the company valued at $3.4 billion based on Wabtec's current stock price. The sales are subject to staggered lock-up periods. No sales can be made for 30 days post-closing, and GE must complete all sales before the third anniversary of the merger closing.

