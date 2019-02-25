Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Says Remaining Healthcare Unit Will Be $17 Billion Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 07:54am EST

By Colin Kellaher

General Electric on Monday said its GE Healthcare unit will be a strong business with about $17 billion in revenue after the $21.4 billion sale of its BioPharma unit to life-sciences conglomerate Danaher.

The Boston conglomerate said the BioPharma business, part of its GE Life Sciences unit, generated about $3 billion in revenue last year.

GE said its pharmaceutical-diagnostics arm, which is also part of GE Life Sciences, will remain within the GE Healthcare portfolio.

Excluding BioPharma, GE Healthcare posted revenue of about $17 billion last year with mid-teens operating profit margins.

GE had previously indicated it would spin off its entire healthcare business in an initial public offering later this year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANAHER CORPORATION 0.93% 113.48 End-of-day quote.10.05%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1.40% 10.17 End-of-day quote.34.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:02aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21 billion
RE
08:02aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--3rd Update
DJ
07:57aDANAHER : GE chief Culp sells biopharma business for $21 billion
RE
07:54aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says Remaining Healthcare Unit Will Be $17 Billion Busines..
DJ
07:50aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
07:45aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb As Trump Extends Trade-deal Deadlin..
DJ
07:45aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21 Billion--Update
DJ
07:40aDANAHER : to Sell Stock, Take on Debt to Fund GE Deal
DJ
07:36aDANAHER : GE sells biopharma unit for $21 billion
AQ
07:26aDANAHER : GE to Sell BioPharma Business to Danaher for $21.4 Billion
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 973 M
Net income 2019 4 283 M
Debt 2019 38 771 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 41,51
P/E ratio 2020 19,12
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,06x
Capitalization 88 460 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.35%88 460
3M COMPANY9.87%120 544
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL15.96%111 696
SIEMENS-1.58%92 335
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.77%52 462
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS14.32%47 520
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.