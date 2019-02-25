General Electric : GE Says Remaining Healthcare Unit Will Be $17 Billion Business

By Colin Kellaher



General Electric on Monday said its GE Healthcare unit will be a strong business with about $17 billion in revenue after the $21.4 billion sale of its BioPharma unit to life-sciences conglomerate Danaher.

The Boston conglomerate said the BioPharma business, part of its GE Life Sciences unit, generated about $3 billion in revenue last year.

GE said its pharmaceutical-diagnostics arm, which is also part of GE Life Sciences, will remain within the GE Healthcare portfolio.

Excluding BioPharma, GE Healthcare posted revenue of about $17 billion last year with mid-teens operating profit margins.

GE had previously indicated it would spin off its entire healthcare business in an initial public offering later this year.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com