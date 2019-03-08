General Electric : GE Says Two Longest-Serving Directors Are Leaving--3rd Update

By Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. said its two longest-serving directors are retiring as the conglomerate continues to restructure its board and operations after two difficult years.

GE said James Mulva and Geoff Beattie will leave the board at the company's annual meeting in two months. The company has nominated just 10 directors so far for shareholders to elect. The company said it still plans to have 12 directors and will seek new candidates for the soon-to-be-empty seats.

Both Messrs. Beattie and Mulva serve on the board's audit committee, which Mr. Beattie chairs. Mr. Beattie, a former deputy chairman of Thomson Reuters, joined GE's board in 2009 while Mr. Mulva, former CEO of ConocoPhillips, has served on GE's board since 2008.

GE has overhauled its board in the past two years, shrinking its size from 18 members and removing many of the members who were appointed when Jeff Immelt was chairman and chief executive. Following the latest departures, 15 directors will have retired since Mr. Immelt's last annual meeting in 2017.

GE has also added new members, including current Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, activist investor Edward Garden, and lead independent director Tom Horton. The average tenure of the current members is 2.5 years.

GE lost $200 billion of market value in 2017 and 2018 after the company disclosed problems in its core power business and financial services arm, which that hurt profits and forced the company to slash its dividend. The company has replaced its CEO twice in the past two years.

With the decline of the company, the role of the board and its oversight has been scrutinized given that many of GE's difficulties stemmed from problems in the Power and Capital divisions, unrealistic financial targets and poor decisions on spending company cash.

The annual proxy filing on Friday also disclosed that GE paid $132.5 million in audit or audit-related fees to KPMG last year. GE asked shareholders to support its decision to keep KPMG, its auditor for more than a century, for 2019, but said it would evaluate other audit firms for the following year.

The company's accounting is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. Last year, opposition to KPMG swelled, and only 64.9% of GE shareholders voted to retain the firm.

GE also disclosed compensation for its executives. The company didn't award any bonus to former CEO John Flannery, who was replaced in October. But it gave bonuses to other executives, even though the company missed most performance targets. The company didn't award some long-term performance stock units.

Mr. Culp, who was CEO for the last three months of the year, received compensation valued at $15.4 million, including a salary of $625,000 and a bonus of $937,500. For 2019, his base salary is $2.5 million with a target bonus of $3.75 million and performance-based share awards worth $15 million.

Finance chief Jamie Miller received a $1.2 million bonus, or 80% of her target, giving her total compensation of $7.4 million. General Counsel Michael Holston, who joined last year, received a $3 million bonus and total pay of $13.5 million. The board "exercised its discretion" in awarding those bonuses, the company said. Most of the executives' compensation came from equity awards, including a new hire grant for Mr. Holston valued at $6.1 million.

The heads of its Healthcare and Aviation divisions both exceeded their performance targets for the year. Healthcare CEO Kieran Murphy received a bonus of $1.7 million, bringing his total compensation value to $7.3 million. Aviation CEO David Joyce earned a bonus of $2.4 million, bringing his total compensation to $7.5 million.

GE is asking shareholders to approve reducing the minimum number of directors to 7 from 10, to ensure flexibility now that the board is smaller. With 10 proposed directors, losing just one would put the company in violation of its current rules.

