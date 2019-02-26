General Electric : GE Shed 30,000 Workers Last Year -- Update

By Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. disclosed that it shed 30,000 workers last year as the conglomerate restructured its operations and sold off some business lines.

The company ended 2018 with 283,000 workers, including 97,000 in the U.S., according to GE's annual report filed Tuesday. Most of the decline came in GE's troubled power business, which has struggled with excess capacity and sold part of its operations to private-equity firms. GE also has been cutting jobs from corporate functions and headquarters.

Although GE's staff has fluctuated over the years as it added and sold businesses like NBCUniversal, the year-end number is its lowest workforce tally in at least a decade. The number is likely to fall further this year, as the company recently sold its transportation division, which employed about 9,000 workers, and part of its health-care division.

GE's filing also provided new details on a legacy insurance business that forced the company to boost reserves by $15 billion over several years. GE said on Tuesday that it won't need to further increase those reserves after an annual regulatory review.

In his first letter to GE shareholders, Chief Executive Larry Culp reiterated many of his previous statements on the company's strategy. He stressed needing to lower debt levels and then strengthen the businesses, starting with the power division.

"We are embracing our reality and executing the plan we've laid out to create value," Mr. Culp wrote. "Now it's more about what we do than what we say."

GE ended 2018 with $110 billion in total borrowings, down from $134.6 billion a year ago. About half of the debt is from GE Capital, which includes a large aircraft-leasing business that owns thousands of planes.

After slashing the GE dividend to a token amount, Mr. Culp has pledged to repay about $30 billion of debt through asset sales, including a deal reached this week to sell GE's biotech business for $21 billion.

"We have too much debt and we need to reduce it thoughtfully and soon," Mr. Culp wrote.

The update comes as Mr. Culp has spent his first months in the CEO role getting his arms around the complexity of GE, while marching forward with a mission to become more focused.

The report didn't provide any updates of ongoing investigations by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission into the company's accounting practices, including the insurance shortfall and a $22 billion write-down for its power business. GE said it continues to cooperate with the probes.

Among the shrinking workforce, the company's power division lost nearly 24,000 jobs, ending the year with 59,700 people. The drop included the sale of its distributed power business in November.

"We will continue aligning our cost structure with this new market reality, and we've eliminated some headquarter layers to improve accountability and cost structures in underlying businesses," Mr. Culp wrote about the power division.

He also said that GE has "ambition like no other company" he has seen. "We need to focus our attention on the things that matter most so we can move them the furthest."

