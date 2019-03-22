Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE Subsidiaries Settle With African Development Bank -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

--Two subsidiaries of General Electric Co. (GE) reached a settlement with the African Development Bank over bribery and fraud cases concerning units of Alstom, which GE acquired in 2015, Reuters reports Friday.

--Under the terms of the settlement, two of GE's subsidiaires, Alstom Egypt for Power Projects S.A.E., and GE Power Systems GmbH, will be temporarily unable to bid on power contracts, the report said.

--GE said the conduct under question happened before its acquisition of Alstom's power business, adding it cooperated fully with the investigation, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ge-africa/african-development-bank-ge-reach-settlement-on-alstom-misconduct-idUSKCN1R32C7?il=0

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -2.20% 38.31 Real-time Quote.11.06%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -2.48% 10.01 Delayed Quote.35.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:05pGENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
PU
02:40pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Subsidiaries Settle With African Development Bank -Reuters
DJ
01:45pPLAYING DETECTIVE : How GE Imaging Technology Solved 5 Ancient Mysteries
PU
11:58aGENERAL ELECTRIC : British Airways Commits to GE9X Engine Order and TrueChoice S..
AQ
06:38aSmiths plans to list medical unit, focus on industrial technology
RE
03/21DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation wins Laureate Award for Business Aviation innovat..
AQ
03/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – March 21, 2019
PU
03/19MAJOR LASER : Blazing Past Obstacles, This Laser Pioneer Joined Edison, Tesla In..
PU
03/19GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief — March 19, 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 10 286 M
Net income 2019 2 697 M
Debt 2019 40 249 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 33,42
P/E ratio 2020 24,45
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 89 448 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.67%89 448
3M COMPANY10.01%120 693
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL19.93%115 410
SIEMENS1.06%95 179
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.61%48 058
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.07%46 929
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.