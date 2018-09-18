Log in
General Electric : GE Transportation and relayr Demo Rail Technologies at InnoTrans 2018; Release White Paper on the Future of Connected Trains

09/18/2018 | 06:29pm CEST

BERLIN, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Transportation (NYSE: GE), along with relayr, a leading provider of industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions, will demonstrate GE's EdgeLINC™ platform, which represents the future of edge-to-cloud connectivity, during InnoTrans 2018, September 18-21 in Berlin.

(PRNewsfoto/relayr)

Featuring more than 200,000 square meters of exhibition space, InnoTrans is the largest and most influential international showcase of transportation and rail technologies in the world. The biennial event brings together industry leaders pioneering innovation in all aspects of the rail industry, attracting more than 100,000 visitors and more than 2,000 exhibitors.

"Together with ecosystem allies such as relayr, we've developed an innovative IIoT-enabled digital-rail ecosystem -- from shipper to receiver -- that is at the forefront of the rapidly changing industry," said Garret Fitzgerald, Vice President and General Manager, Transport Intelligence at GE Transportation. "We're excited to demo EdgeLINC's comprehensive edge device lifecycle management platform, with examples of how it enables our customers to reduce operating costs, downtime, and fuel consumption at an important show like InnoTrans."

Visit the EdgeLINC demo at the GE Transportation booth in Hall 3.2 Stand 401.

Connected Train Trends and Opportunities

GE Transportation and relayr are also announcing the release of a joint white paper, entitled Connected Trains: Transforming Raw Data into Actionable Insights. It is available for free download: https://relayr.io/connected-trains

The white paper addresses how new regulations and required systems are enabling advanced forms of remote control in the rail industry. And, as a result, the significant challenges rail operators face from the growing universe of sensors, computers, and connectivity requirements. In addition, the white paper details how platform-agnostic data- and device-management systems offer the ability to transform robust and disparate streams of raw data into actionable business insights in real-time.

"Through our collaboration with GE Transportation, we continue to uncover new ways to enable operators within the transportation sector to harness the vast amount of data produced using real-life examples of modern locomotives," said Guneet Bedi, GM Americas, relayr. "While the main objectives for the rail industry have always been ensuring trains get to point A to point B in the safest, most cost-effective and timely way possible, in our white paper we highlight how the digitization of the industry is leading to better business outcomes for operators."

About GE Transportation
GE Transportation helps move the world and improve the world, as a global technology leader and supplier of equipment, services and digital solutions to the rail, mining, marine, stationary power and drilling industries. GE Transportation's innovations help customers deliver goods and services with greater speed and savings using advanced manufacturing techniques and connected machines. The company employs approximately 9,000 employees worldwide.

About relayr
relayr is an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) powerhouse delivering complete solutions for risk-free digital transformations. We unleash data insights from existing equipment, machines and production lines to improve our customers' business outcomes. We enable industrial companies to shift from CAPEX to OPEX-based operations by providing a combination of financing, insurance, IIoT technology, and delivery -- all from a single source trusted by hundreds of companies worldwide.

With relayr, manufacturers, operators, and service companies for industrial equipment are empowered to implement fully interoperable IIoT solutions guaranteed to achieve their target business outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ge-transportation-and-relayr-demo-rail-technologies-at-innotrans-2018-release-white-paper-on-the-future-of-connected-trains-300714684.html

SOURCE relayr


© PRNewswire 2018
