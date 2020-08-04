General Electric : GE Unveils Inkjet-Printed Red Phosphor (PFS-KSF) with Eyes on Next Generation Micro-LED, Mini-LED Display Markets

New inkjet-printing breakthrough with PFS-KSF headlines several new display technology advances GE featured during the first SID Virtual Display Week Conference

GE also is sampling a new narrow-band green phosphor that, when combined with PFS-KSF, can attain 88% Rec. 2020.

Both developments with GE's narrow-band red and green phosphor platforms will support next generation micro-LED and mini-LED display applications

NISKAYUNA, NY - August 3, 2020 - With a focus on the emerging micro-LED and mini-LED display markets, GE unveiled important advances with narrow-band red (PFS-KSF) and green phosphors that will accelerate their integration into these next generation display applications. These advances, along with significant improvements to existing commercial applications, were highlighted during a keynote presentation by Dr. James Murphy during the SID Virtual Display Week Business Conference.

During his talk, Dr. Murphy showed a video of a new inkjet-printed red phosphor on a plastic substrate that he says illustrates advances toward printing phosphors for micro- and mini- LED displays.

'GE's Research Lab has been innovating in 3D printing technologies, including direct write, or inkjet-printing technologies, for several decades,' Dr. Murphy said. 'We tapped into the Lab's deep experience with these 3D, or additive processes, and came out with an exciting breakthrough that will pave the way for our narrow-band red and green phosphors to be used in next generation micro and mini- LED displays.'

Murphy noted that history could end up repeating itself in the display market, stating, 'We have experienced a color revolution in liquid crystal displays over the past five years driven by narrow-band phosphor innovation and developments. These latest breakthroughs will have GE well-positioned to drive that next color revolution for micro and mini-LEDs displays.'

As of today, there have been nearly 40 billion PFS-KSF containing LEDs sold into commercial displays. While LEDs are expected to continue to dominate in the near-term, the micro and mini-LED markets are rapidly growing. According to a Yole Development Micro-LED Displays Report, Micro LEDs are expected to penetrate smartwatches first and reach into the AR/MR micro displays at an estimated >15% market penetration. Significant market penetration for larger displays such as TVs, laptops and tablets will begin to emerge in roughly 5+ years.

'Today, if you were to look at any of your electronic devices, TVs or computer screens, there's a better chance than not that it includes GE's phosphor technology inside,' Dr. Murphy said. 'But we know the next generation of display applications is coming, and we want to do everything we can to maintain and build upon our present market position well into the future.'

Dr. Murphy explained that most major name brands of consumer electronics, in virtually every type of Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) application, including smart phones, tablets, laptops/computer monitors, and televisions, contain PFS/KSF. During his presentation, he highlighted other major advances on the PFS/KSF platform that support more immediate display market needs, including: Improved resistance to water/humidity; smaller particle size; and improved formulation for incorporation into both on-chip and remote configurations. These advancements will provide a more cost-effective path toward wide color gamut LCD displays that are more immersive and richer in color.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) imagines things others don't, builds things others can't and delivers outcomes that make the world work better. GE brings together the physical and digital worlds in ways no other company can. In its labs and factories and on the ground with customers, GE is inventing the next industrial era to move, power, build and cure the world. www.ge.com.