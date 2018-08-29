Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : GE announces largest rollout of 3D printers to schools in Australia through its Additive Education Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 05:22am CEST

Sydney, Australia // 15 June 2018 - GE this week announced more than one hundred Australian schools have been selected for its 2018 GE Additive Education Program, the largest rollout of its kind in Australia. The primary and secondary schools from across the country will receive a polymer 3D printer, supporting software and an education curriculum to give students hands-on additive manufacturing experience.

Globally, GE received applications from over 3,000 schools for its 2018 Additive Education Program. Six hundred schools were accepted around the world, of which 103 of those are Australian.

At an event at North Sydney Demonstration School, one of the Australian schools selected for the program, President and CEO of GE APAC, Wouter Van Wersch said: 'Additive manufacturing will be one of the biggest disruptors in the future of industry, and Australia has a huge opportunity to lead in this globally.

'Through our Additive Education Program, GE aims to help build a strong pipeline of additive manufacturing skills - starting from the classroom - so that the next generation are on the front foot to take on future manufacturing opportunities,' said Van Wersch. 'We're thrilled that through this program, approximately 30,000 students in Australia will now have access to 3D-printing technology and gain skills from our global education curriculum.'

GE Additive has made a significant commitment over five years to invest in educational programs to deliver polymer 3D printers to primary and secondary schools and metal 3D printers to colleges and universities around the world. Enabling educational institutions to provide access to 3D printers will help develop the ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing worldwide.

Now in its second year, the GE Additive Education Program is awarding primary and secondary schools a 3D printing package and lesson plans that integrate 3D printing with core academic curriculum in science, technology engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM).

The learning program that will help students translate their visions into 3D printed creations was created by Adelaide-based startup Makers Empire and STEAMtrax.

'We are passionate about empowering students and teachers with the power of 3D printing to develop design thinking and 21st century learning skills,' said Makers Empire CEO, Jon Soong. 'The GE Additive Education Program benefits schools by providing exposure to 3D printing and encouraging students to incorporate the technology into a broader problem-solving approach,' said Soong.

Australia has already seen success with GE's Additive Education Program. In 2017 the University of New South Wales was the only tertiary institution outside the US to be presented with one of eight Concept Laser Mlab cusing metal laser printers in the first year of the program.

GE will deliver the polymer 3D printing packages to the more than 600 primary and secondary schools in 30 countries later this year.

About GE Additive
GE Additive is part of GE (NYSE: GE) - the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE Additive includes additive machine providers Concept Laser and Arcam EBM; along with additive material provider AP&C. As a notable user of additive technologies GE recognize the value and potential it brings to modern design and manufacturing.

About Makers Empire
With Makers Empire, K-8 educators learn how to teach Design Thinking, cover Design and Technologies Curriculum and embrace maker pedagogy using 3D design and printing. We equip educators with the tools, resources, knowledge and support they need to embrace creativity and making in education for improved student performance, engagement and learning.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 03:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:22aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE announces largest rollout of 3D printers to schools in Aus..
PU
08/28RAYTHEON : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in Massachusetts (Aug. 28)
AQ
08/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : DP - Clarke Energy Has Been Named Preferred Bidder for Symbio..
PU
08/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to provide turbines and facilitate EUR 90 million financin..
AQ
08/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to provide turbines and facilitate 90 million financing f..
PU
08/28GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 28, 2018
PU
08/28WELLINGTON WIND : a new resource in times of drought
PU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : MILITARY $1.68 Million Federal Contract Awarded to General El..
AQ
08/27SHE&RSQUO;S SEEN THE LIGHT : This GE Engineer Is Building The Power Grid Of The ..
PU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power Launches New Innovations at CIGRE 2018 Including Rev..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28Alliance MMA To Merge With SCWorx And Change Business 
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Excellent Potential Where You Would Least Expect It 
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : What Is Causing These Declines? 
08/27GE Power India to shut Gujarat factory 
08/27GE Power Continues To Deteriorate Threatening Investment Grade Debt Rating 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 543 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 56 759 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 44,12
P/E ratio 2019 13,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.88%108 639
3M COMPANY-11.02%120 426
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL4.39%116 969
SIEMENS-2.44%111 343
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.52%46 647
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.21%45 457
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.