GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
General Electric : GE lifts forecast but warns Boeing grounding may cost $1.4 billion

07/31/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

(Reuters) - General Electric Co raised its 2019 forecast on Wednesday, but disclosed more than $1 billion (£817.7 million) in potential costs from Boeing's grounded 737 MAX jetliner, puncturing an early share rally.

Boston-based GE, which makes 737 MAX engines in a joint venture, also said Chief Financial Officer Jamie Miller, who was appointed in October 2017, plans to step down after a successor is hired. The company which also makes power plants and medical devices did not specify a time frame.

GE appeared to cheer investors by saying it might generate as much as $1 billion in free cash flow this year, compared with a potential outflow of $2 billion that it forecast in May. GE also raised its profit outlook by 5 cents a share.

"There should be some relief from the raised EPS and free cash flow" forecast, Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell said.

But GE's portfolio of low-margin industrial businesses remains a concern. GE posted red ink again after two profitable quarters, due mainly to a $744-million goodwill charge for its power grid business. GE spent less on restructuring than analysts expected, which underpinned its performance.

GE also received a tax benefit worth 6 cents a share that more than accounted for its increased profit forecast.

"The EPS increase of 5 cents ... is less than this quarter's 6-cent tax benefit," Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch said in a note. The cash flow increase "appears to be heavily driven by ... reduced cash restructuring drag," he added.

After surging 4% in premarket trading, GE shares fell less than 1% to $10.45.

GE's industrial businesses suffered another tough three months, with margins falling by as much as 8 percentage points at renewable energy. But they generated more cash than expected, in part because it has become more aggressive in billing customers, collecting payments and reducing inventory, Chief Executive Larry Culp said on a conference call.

GE's power business, which has long been a drag on earnings, posted a $117-million profit. But its relatively strong aviation business suffered as problems stretched on with Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner, which regulators grounded in March.

CFM International, a joint venture between GE and France's Safran, supplies engines for the 737 MAX.

The MAX could cost GE $1.4 billion in cash if the plane remains grounded all year, as now appears possible, GE said.

"That was not in the previous guidance," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray, who added that investors reacted by selling GE after the conference call.

But airlines will fly older planes in place of the MAX and those use more spare parts, a lucrative product line for GE, Dray said. "We have to believe GE has ample contingency in their free cash flow outlook to have taken a bold, unexpected step to increase guidance," Dray said. "No one was expecting them to."

Investors have watched GE's cash generation as it has failed to keep pace with earnings in recent years, raising concerns that GE's actual financial performance was falling short of stated results. But in May Culp said he would focus on generating cash and let earnings be "almost like a byproduct," Dray said.

GE said it now expects higher industrial revenue growth and bumped up earnings per share by 5 cents to between 55 cents and 65 cents. It shifted its forecast for industrial free cash flow to between negative $1 billion and positive $1 billion, from $0 to negative $2 billion.

Loss per share from continuing operations was 3 cents, down from a profit of 8 cents a year ago. On an adjusted basis, GE earned 17 cents per share, including the tax gain, compared with analysts estimates of 12 cents, on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Revenue fell 1.1% to $28.8 billion.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Rachit Vats and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown)

By Alwyn Scott and Sanjana Shivdas
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.67% 10.45 Delayed Quote.37.12%
SAFRAN -0.95% 129.85 Real-time Quote.24.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 4 371 M
Debt 2019 32 423 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 -
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
Capitalization 91 132 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 11,35  $
Last Close Price 10,45  $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY37.12%91 743
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL31.63%125 130
3M COMPANY-6.78%102 187
SIEMENS AG0.00%87 944
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS22.93%50 785
HITACHI, LTD.39.61%35 063
