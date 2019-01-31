Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE's Power Unit Weighs on Fourth-Quarter Results -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:34am EST

By Thomas Gryta

General Electric Co. reported another quarter of weak profits, as poor results in its core power business and legacy problems in its GE Capital unit continued to weigh on the conglomerate.

The company said Thursday it had agreed to pay $1.5 billion to settle a long-running investigation by the Justice Department into a defunct subprime-mortgage business called WMC.

The government was investigating whether the business violated federal lending laws as part of a larger probe into the subprime mortgage crisis. The charge was in line with the amount GE had previously set aside for a potential settlement.)

The fourth-quarter profit attributable to GE was $761 million, compared with a loss of $10.82 billion a year earlier, when it booked a large charge for a shortfall in reserves at a defunct GE Capital insurance business.

Revenue rose 5% to $33.28 billion, including a 25% decline in power business, which makes turbines for power plants, and a 21% jump in its aviation business, which manufactures jet engines. Those are the two biggest units that will be the core of the company after it moves ahead with plans to break itself apart following a difficult two years.

Adjusted earnings per share were 17 cents, missing an analyst projection of 22 cents a share, according to Refinitiv, while revenue exceeded a consensus view of $32.6 billion.

Larry Culp, who took over as Chief Executive in October, has continued a plan to break off a number of GE businesses, while pushing to improve cash flow. He has prioritized shrinking GE's more than $100 billion in debt.

The first outsider CEO of the conglomerate, he has yet to detail his strategy or deeper plans. The company didn't provide any financial projections in Thursday's press release, but Mr. Culp is holding a conference call at 8 a.m. ET.

To raise cash quickly, Mr. Culp slashed the once reliable quarterly dividend to a token 1 cent per share, struck a deal to sell part of GE's stake in Baker Hughes and revamped a deal to sell the transportation division, which is slated to close next month.

Mr. Culp must contend with continuing government investigations into GE's accounting. Both the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating GE's revenue recognition of service contracts in its power business, a $22 billion charge booked in the third quarter and the process that uncovered a shortfall in its reserves for a defunct insurance business.

GE has denied wrongdoing and said it is cooperating with the investigations.

Write to Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
07:49aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
07:46aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Power Unit Weighs on Fourth-Quarter Results -- 2nd Updat..
DJ
07:45aGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : posts fourth-quarter profit, revenue beat; shares rise
RE
07:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Power Unit Weighs on Fourth-Quarter Results -- Update
DJ
07:27aBAKER HUGHES A GE : Profit In Line as Sales Rise
DJ
07:25aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Power Unit Weighs on Fourth-Quarter Results; Subprime Pr..
DJ
07:10aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Tech Sector Looks Set To Drag Stocks Higher A Day After Fed'..
DJ
06:54aGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Press Release
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 121 B
EBIT 2018 11 419 M
Net income 2018 -7 997 M
Debt 2018 53 156 M
Yield 2018 4,07%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 79 153 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,7 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY17.57%79 153
3M COMPANY3.36%114 894
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL7.28%106 069
SIEMENS2.46%97 521
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.94%48 528
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS6.51%44 996
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.