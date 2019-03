GE shares reversed course and were down 7.6 percent at $9.6 in early afternoon trade.

In January, Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said that he expects industrial free cash flow to weaken in 2019 as it spends on restructuring in its power and renewables divisions, bu

t will increase "substantially" in 2020 and 2021. https://reut.rs/2u05kcl

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)