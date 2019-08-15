Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE shares fall on report that cash situation worse than thought

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 08:10am EDT
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

(Reuters) - General Electric shares fell 5% on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Harry Markopolos, a whistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi case, had alleged that company financial filings masked the depths of its problems.

The Journal quoted Markopolos as saying in a research report that GE is short on working capital — a key measure of liquidity — and that its cash situation is far worse than disclosed in its regulatory filings.

Reuters has not seen Markopolos' report.

In response to the WSJ article, GE said it "stands behind its financials" and operates to the "highest-level of integrity" in its financial reporting.

"We remain focused on running our business every day and ... will not be distracted by this type of meritless, misguided and self-serving speculation," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:39aGlobal Stocks Slide After China Promises Retaliation for Tariffs
DJ
08:10aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares fall on report that cash situation worse than thoug..
RE
07:12aGE Is New Target of Madoff Whistleblower
DJ
08/14GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE secures four-year labour deal with unions for 6,600 worker..
RE
08/14DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge union members complete ratification of new four-year agree..
PU
08/13GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Its 6F Gas Turbine, Secures..
PU
08/12DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/12DESCRIPTION : Amended Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
08/12Industrials Down as Goldman Upgrades Recession Odds -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 984 M
Net income 2019 3 790 M
Debt 2019 36 383 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 22,3x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 78 805 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,35  $
Last Close Price 9,03  $
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.29%78 805
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL24.16%118 028
3M COMPANY-16.65%91 360
SIEMENS AG-8.36%76 113
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.71%47 419
HITACHI, LTD.31.40%33 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group