Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : GE to Freeze Pensions for 20,000 Workers -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 08:46am EDT

By Thomas Gryta and Colin Kellaher

General Electric Co. said it was freezing its pension plan for about 20,000 U.S. workers and offering pension buyouts to 100,000 former employees, as the conglomerate looks for ways to pare its debt.

Chief Executive Larry Culp has made paying down debt one of his priorities since abruptly becoming CEO a year ago. GE's traditional pension plans, which were underfunded by $27 billion as of the end of 2018, are one of the company's biggest liabilities.

The company said it would contribute up to $5 billion in cash to the pension plan next year to meet funding requirements. GE contributed $6 billion to shore up the plan last year.

GE closed the plan to new participants in 2012 but the company is still responsible for lifetime payments to more than 500,000 retirees, workers and beneficiaries. Like many large employers, GE has shifted to 401(k) retirement plans in place of its traditional pension program.

GE shares were up 12 cents to $8.69 in premarket trading. The stock, which tumbled in 2017 and 2018 after GE slashed its profit projections and gutted its dividend, is little changed from where it started the year.

On Monday, GE said it would freeze its pension plan for roughly 20,000 U.S. employees with salaried benefits, along with U.S. supplementary pension benefits for about 700 employees who became executives before 2011.

The freeze, effective Jan. 1, 2021, won't affect retirees already collecting pension benefits, GE said. It will record a noncash charge on the move in the fourth quarter.

Mr. Culp has called 2019 a "reset year" for GE. The company recently gave up control of oil services firm Baker Hughes, triggering a charge likely exceeding $8 billion in the third quarter.

GE's main pension plan covered about 243,000 retirees and beneficiaries, 144,500 vested former employees and approximately 43,000 active employees as of the end of 2018. GE also is responsible for other pension plans that are the legacies of acquisitions that cover another 180,000 people.

GE said Monday it will offer lump-sum payments to about 100,000 former employees who haven't started collecting monthly pension payments. Those payments will come from existing pension plan assets.

The company said the changes would cut its pension deficit by up to $8 billion and its net debt by up to $6 billion. On Monday, it said moves in the past month will cut debt by $9 billion to $11 billion. The company has been selling assets, including its locomotive business, to reduce the roughly $100 billion in debt it had at the start of 2019.

Write to Thomas Gryta at thomas.gryta@wsj.com and Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
08:58aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set To Drift Lower To Kick Off Week As Investors Ready F..
DJ
08:46aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Freeze Pensions for 20,000 Workers -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:12aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Unveils Pension-Plan Changes -- Update
DJ
08:10aU.S. Futures Slip Amid Weak Data, Trade Doubts
DJ
07:37aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Unveils Pension Plan Changes Aimed at Paring Deficit, Debt..
DJ
06:42aGENERAL ELECTRIC : With GE's Technology, Nigeria's Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals..
AQ
06:36aGE : Announces U.S. Pension Plan Actions
BU
10/02GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Launches Latest Evolution of Its HA Gas Turbine to Power F..
AQ
10/01DESCRIPTION : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/01GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Pay $2.7 Million Over Cuba Sanctions
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 10 899 M
Net income 2019 3 649 M
Debt 2019 46 316 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 74 791 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,89  $
Last Close Price 8,57  $
Spread / Highest target 63,4%
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.21%78 020
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.23.85%121 741
3M COMPANY-18.22%94 576
SIEMENS AG-2.14%84 654
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.19.58%50 621
HITACHI, LTD.42.05%35 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group