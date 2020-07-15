General Electric : GE wins multiple orders worth INR 850.69 crore to implement air quality control systems technology in India

The projects are to supply FGD technology solutions to NTPC Limited and Hindalco Industries Limited and DeNOx solution to UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL)

Includes India's first-ever semi dry flue gas desulphurization system which will facilitate SO2 removal with lower water consumption, smaller footprint, utilization of existing stack, lesser lifecycle cost and lesser implementation time

The two FGD projects combined, GE will be cleaning the air by removing ~90% of SO2 emitted by these plants prior to installation of FGD

Builds on GE's AQCS technology leadership in India, which includes 13GW of FGD and ~13.38 GW of DeNox projects we have underway in India.

New Delhi, India, July 15, 2020: GE Power India Limited (GEPIL)* has been awarded three contracts for a combined value of INR 850.69 crore ($112.57M) to supply its best-in-class air quality control systems (AQCS) solutions to:

Hindalco Industries Limited (1x150MW) for their Aditya Aluminium Plant Lapanga in Sambalpur, Odisha have committed to setting up the India's first ever Semi Dry FGD, a one of its kind system (NID) under the Make-in-India intiative to reduce the SO2 emission within permissible limits. The project is expected to be commissioned by 2021. The scope includes design, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning & civil and structural work of FGD solutions. This technology will give a number of benefits as it facilitates SO2 removal with lower water consumption, smaller footprint, utilization of existing stack, lesser lifecycle cost and lesser implementation time

NTPC Limited for their Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project Stage-I, II & III (2x210MW + 2x210 MW + 1x210MW) in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. This is GE Steam Power's first Wet FGD order to install common absorber for a combination of multiple boiler units. This landmark order is expected to be completed by February 2023. This will help to treat 8.4 million m3/ hour of Flue Gas and remove ~63,000 tons/Year of SO2 thereby complying with the new emission norms to reduce the level of SOx in emissions from thermal power plants. The scope includes design, engineering, supply, installation, commissioning & civil and structural work of FGD solutions (along with auxiliaries including limestone and gypsum handling systems and wet stack) on a full turnkey basis.



GE's AQCS solutions offer real and tangible impact for our customers and their communities in terms of improving in the overall air quality. Prashant Jain, Managing Director of GE Power India Ltd said, 'The commitment being shown by the Government of India to reduce the overall levels of SOx and NOx is very encouraging. GE is an industry leader in clean power generation with a broad and best-in-class portfolio of air quality control systems is proud to partner with customers who are working towards a cleaner tomorrow. The solutions from its AQCS portfolio will help to lower levels of SOx and NOx in emissions and will serve to improve the overall quality of air.'

GE's AQCS portfolio of products offers advanced air pollution control engineering, from process and equipment design to construction, operations, and maintenance. GE Steam Power's wide range of FGD technological solutions of about 13GW capacity including the above projects is currently in execution across several NTPC plants in Telangana, Solapur, Tanda, Meja, Unchahar, Jhajjar, Sipat and Simhadri. Similarly, GE Steam Power is already executing ~ 11GW of capacity for NTPC in addition to 2.24GW of capacity for UPRVUNL for DeNox solutions. These solutions go a long way in helping customers meet the government regulations around reduction of SOx and NOx from industrial plants and deliver cleaner and more efficient power for the future.

About GE Steam Power

GE Steam Power is helping customers achieve their cleaner power generation objectives with a broad portfolio of technologies that can be applied to new-built plants and the installed base across a range of fuel sources including nuclear, coal, oil, biomass, solar and municipal waste. As today's #1 steam power franchise with more than 30% of the world's steam turbine installed capacity, 50% of the world's steam turbines operating in nuclear power plants and 30% of the world's boilers, GE Steam Power technology is delivering solutions that optimize the reliability, affordability, flexibility and environmental impact of steam power plants all over the world.

*About GE Power India Limited (GEPIL)

GEPIL is a listed legal entity of GE Steam Power business in India. GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Today, with the expansion of economy, globalization, innovation, amidst political and economic challenges, GEPIL has successfully partnered in the modernization and growth of Indian infrastructure. It has a countrywide presence of sales offices and workshops. GEPIL's manufacturing unit located in Durgapur, West Bengal. GEPIL continues to offer a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable and reliable electricity.

