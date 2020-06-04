General Electric : GECAS delivers prototype for 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter conversion

Log in
06/04/2020 | 01:31pm EDT
GECAS delivers prototype for 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter conversion
Jun 04, 2020

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has delivered 777-300ER MSN 32789 to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today for the prototype passenger-to-freighter conversion for the 'Big Twin' program announced last October. Ferrying from Dubai, the aircraft arrived in Tel Aviv today where it will undergo an extensive conversion at IAI's facility, including the addition of the Main Deck Cargo Door, freighter lining, window plugs, a modified crew compartment, a reinforced fuselage a 9G rigid cargo barrier and more.

Dubbed 'The Big Twin,' the 777-300ERSF will be the largest ever twin-engine freighter. As launch customer and co-funder of the program, GECAS has committed fifteen firm orders and has fifteen additional options for the type.

'The arrival of the prototype aircraft in Tel Aviv is an exciting milestone for the Big Twin freighter program,' explains Richard Greener, SVP and Manager of GECAS Cargo. 'This aircraft sets out to meet requirements of the air cargo industry for the next 20 years.'

Setting a new benchmark for cargo operators, The Big Twin will be powered by GE90 engines - the world's most powerful in-service engine - giving the 777-300ERSF 21% lower fuel burn per tonne than the 747-400F. Complimenting the 777-200LRF, the 777-300ERSF shares extensive commonality with the smaller twin production freighter. To learn more about the program, visit bigtwinfreighter.com

GECAS delivers prototype for 777-300ERSF passenger-to-freighter conversion

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 04 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 17:30:10 UTC
