General Electric : Governance & Public Affairs Committee Charter

The Governance and Public Affairs Committee Charter

The Governance and Public Affairs Committee of the board of directors of General Electric Company shall consist of a minimum of three directors. Members of the committee shall be appointed and may be removed by the board of directors. All members of the committee shall be independent directors, and shall satisfy GE's independence guidelines for members of the Governance and Public Affairs Committee. The committee typically will meet at least four times per year.

The purpose of the committee shall be to assist the board in identifying qualified individuals to become board members, in determining the composition of the board of directors and its committees, in monitoring a process to assess board effectiveness, in developing and implementing the Company's corporate governance principles and practices, in

overseeing risks related to the Company's governance structure and processes and risks arising from related party transactions, and in overseeing the Company's positions on corporate social responsibilities and public issues of significance which affect investors and other key stakeholders.

In furtherance of this purpose, the committee shall have the following authority and responsibilities:

To develop, and to recommend to the board of directors for its approval, qualifications for director candidates, including skills and experience, and to review these qualifications with the board periodically. Based on its assessment of the diversity of qualifications, skills, experience and background represented on the Board and desired for candidates, to lead the search for individuals qualified to become members of the board of directors and to select and assess the independence of director nominees to be presented for shareowner approval at the annual meeting. To review the board of directors' committee structure and to recommend to the board for its approval directors to serve as members of each committee, and, in consultation with the lead director, as committee chairs. The committee shall review and recommend committee slates annually and shall recommend additional committee members to fill vacancies as needed. To develop and recommend to the board of directors for its approval a set of corporate governance principles. The committee shall review the principles on an annual basis, or more frequently if appropriate, and recommend changes as necessary. To develop and recommend to the board of directors for its approval an annual self-evaluation process of the board and its committees. The committee shall oversee the annual self-evaluations. To review on an annual basis director compensation and benefits and recommend changes to the board as necessary. To review and approve or ratify any transaction involving the Company and a related person, which is required to be disclosed under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. For purposes of this requirement, the terms "transaction" and "related person" have the meaning contained in Item 404 of Regulation S-K. To review, at least annually, the application of GE's Conflicts of Interest policy to the Company's directors and executive officers and to resolve any conflicts of interest involving a director, the CEO, a vice chairman, or a senior vice president. To review the Company's actions in furtherance of its corporate social responsibility, including considering the impact of Company procedures and processes on employees, shareowners, citizens and communities.