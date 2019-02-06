Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Grid Customers Facing Increasingly Complex Grid Transmission Systems Turn to GE's Fixed Series Compensation (FSC) Systems

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 06:25am EST

Paris, FRANCE - February 6, 2019 - Today's grid transmission system is becoming increasingly complex and expected to carry bulk power in ways it was never originally designed to do. GE Power's Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE] today spotlighted recent Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) wins, specifically related to its industry-leading Fixed Series Compensation (FSC) technology that are helping customers navigate the evolving energy landscape. Totaling more than $60 million USD, these contracts reflect grid customers' confidence in GE's innovative FACTS solutions.

GE's Fixed Series Compensation system allows utilities to cost-effectively increase the power transfer capabilities of both existing and new transmission lines, with reduced transmission line losses and overall improved power grid stability. Fixed Series Compensation (FSCs) systems make transmission lines behave as if they are physically shorter, thus giving them an increased ability to carry electric power over longer distances. Recent grid customer contracts for GE's FSCs include the following:

  • LS Power DesertLink: A 500 kV FSC bank will be installed to increase the capacity of a new transmission line to enable the import of more renewable power into California.
  • Idaho Power Boise Bench: Upgrade of two existing banks at the Boise Bench substation.
  • AEP Kanawha River Project: The 345 kV series capacitor is used to help maintain the reliability on the transmission grid and allows flexibility during maintenance and construction outages. Specifically, the 345 kV Series Capacitor Bank assists in alleviating an Interconnection Reliability Operating Limit (IROL) constraint under certain system conditions and can also assist in mitigating system impacts from Geomagnetic Disturbance events.
  • Large electric Wind Developer: GE's FSCs addressed this customer's need to build two transmission lines to connect the wind farms to the grid. By adding the Fixed Series Compensation solution, they were able to increase the capacity and ultimately only had to build one transmission line to connect to the grid.
  • Large electric TSO in Pacific Northwest: Expansion of existing substation in Oregon to interconnect Avangrid's planned Montague Wind Power Project to Federal Columbia River Transmission System (FCRTS).
  • Large electric TSO in Pacific Northwest: Upgrade of existing facilities to provide interconnection capacity for new large load addition requests in the central Oregon area.
  • Eletronorte Miracema: Upgrade of existing facilities to support increased power flow through the North-South Interconnector in Brazil.
  • Neoenergia: New transmission line with FSC banks to support expansion of the North-Southeast and North-Northeast interconnections in Brazil and help dispatch energy and provide for future wind power projects.

These projects are utilizing new technologies that have proven to benefit the customer through cost-savings and improved safety, among other things. This includes GE's newly developed polymer-housed metal oxide varistors (MOVs), which improves cost, lead time and personnel safety as well as a new capacitator factory that produces a 22-inch tall fuse-less capacitor design (normally 13.5-inches). This investment allows GE to design capacitor stack-rack equipment packages that cost less than the traditional design and reduce platform space requirements, bridging the economic competitive advantages of large internally fused capacitor units while retaining all of the operational and technical advantages of fuse-less technology.

'Demands on transmission systems continue to grow as new power generation sources continue to develop in new locations around the world and especially in North America. The quality and reliability of GE's products combined with the outstanding work from our project teams is key to our continued success,' said Emanuel Bertolini, Region Leader Americas at GE's Grid Solutions.

GE is a worldwide leader in executing and delivering series compensation projects, with more than a century of experience designing transmission networks including the first series compensation project in 1928. Today, GE has led the industry by delivering over 40,000 Mvars of series compensation systems in the last six years, providing superior systems through innovative products that result in project cost savings, and increased quality and reliability.

-ends-

Notes to Editors

About GE Power:

GE Power is a world energy leader providing equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain from generation to consumption. Operating in more than 180 countries, our technology produces a third of the world's electricity, equips 90 percent of power transmission utilities worldwide, and our software manages more than forty percent of the world's energy. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are developing the energy technologies of the future and improving the power networks we depend on today. For more information please visit www.ge.com/power, and follow GE Power on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

For more information, contact:

Allison J. Cohen

GE Power - Grid Solutions business

External Communications Manager

+972-(0)54-7299742

allison.j.cohen@ge.com

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 11:24:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:25aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Grid Customers Facing Increasingly Complex Grid Transmission ..
PU
03:33aSCHUMER, GILLIBRAND TO EPA : Hudson River cleanup is not done
AQ
02/05GENERAL ELECTRIC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losse..
PR
02/05IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
02/05BAKER HUGHES A GE : and GE Amend Master Agreement
DJ
02/05GEAR HEADS : Smart Tech Helps Repair Crews Restore Power Faster
PU
02/05GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital's Latest iFIX Software Delivers Faster Time to Ins..
AQ
02/05GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Pay France EUR50 Million Fine for Failing to Meet Hirin..
DJ
02/05GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE H Series begins operation in Kazakhstan; Turboprop expandi..
AQ
02/05GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation Czech and ATB to explore turboprop solutions for ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 11 982 M
Net income 2019 5 531 M
Debt 2019 38 990 M
Yield 2019 0,38%
P/E ratio 2019 19,78
P/E ratio 2020 16,27
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 92 461 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY34.87%92 461
3M COMPANY5.08%115 961
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL12.54%110 073
SIEMENS-1.08%93 279
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.82%48 587
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS9.25%45 736
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.