Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Helping half a million pregnant women in Nigeria get better antenatal care with a portable ultrasound device

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 09:38pm EDT
The Vscan Access portable ultrasound technology coupled with training and capacity building for healthcare workers is expected to help 560,000 expectant Nigerian women by 2020

For many pregnant women, ultrasound scans are an exciting part of their pregnancy. Most women in developed countries receive at least two ultrasound scans during pregnancy - one to confirm the due date, and one around 20 weeks to confirm normal fetal anatomy and the sex of the baby. If there are health concerns for the mother or baby, additional scans will be ordered by the doctor to ensure a healthy delivery.

However, in much of Africa, ultrasound scans aren't as common - which has a dramatic impact on maternal and fetal health. Every day in Nigeria, 257 babies die within their first month of life, and 40,000 women die from pregnancy-related causes each year. Although Nigeria has cut the rate of maternal deaths by almost half since 1990, its rate of maternal and infant mortality is still 30 and 15 times higher, respectively, compared with the United States and Europe, and it ranks #1 for maternal mortality in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Many of these deaths could be prevented by using ultrasound to detect complications early. That's why GE Healthcare partnered with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID/Nigeria) on the 'Healthymagination Mother & Child Initiative' (HMCI) to reduce the number of preventable child and maternal deaths in Nigeria.

The program commenced implemention in 2017 and, by 2020, the HMCI is expected to help 560,000 expectant Nigerian women through 1.1 million antenatal scans and 31,000 hours of training and mentoring for 360 midwives and antenatal primary caregivers.

The program has trained midwives and other frontline healthcare workers who routinely administer antenatal care services in four Nigerian states to use GE Healthcare's Vscan Access portable ultrasound machine. These healthcare workers are able to use GE portable ultrasound to visualize and measure the anatomical structures and fluid for application in obstetrics as well as general abdominal imaging.

In January 2018, GE Healthcare launched the Mentoring and Monitoring and Grading phases of the program to provide additional physical and remote coaching to all previously trained healthcare workers, plus image quality and competency assessments from trainer-mentors to ensure skill retention and support.

'Since beginning scanning in my facility, many women have come for scans and I have identified several kinds of complications in obstetrics,' says user Jayeola Adeyinka in Ondo State of Nigeria. 'I detected a multiple pregnancy that was immediately referred to a secondary facility. When I called the patient some weeks later, she said one of the babies had died in the womb and since it was found out on time, they operated on her and removed the second baby so the remaining baby wasn't affected by infection. I was happy that the scan saved one child and the mother's health.'

Developed to equip clinicians in remote areas with imaging capabilities at the point-of-care, Vscan Access is a portable ultrasound tool that provides caregivers with an immediate, non-invasive method to visualize what's happening inside the body. It is about the size of a tote handbag, allowing antenatal care providers to take it from room to room for use in many clinical, hospital or primary care settings.

The HMCI program has created a shift in perception about ultrasound scans, from a perceived luxury to an attainable necessity. HMCI provides scans free of charge or at very low cost ($0.69) to pregnant women, which is especially important for women in rural areas.

'When I heard of the free scanning, I came first and saw it was true. After I did the scan and took the result, I told much of my friends and family and they also went. Since it is more affordable, we started going more for scans. We are grateful,' says patient Amina Yusuf in Bauchi State.

Scans typically cost 3,000 Nigerian Naira, or about $8.33, which is prohibitively expensive in Nigeria. 'Scanning is usually very expensive. We also had to take transport to get to secondary hospitals. Now it is easy and we can get scans close by and free,' says patient Fumni Oladele.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 01:37:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Helping half a million pregnant women in Nigeria get better a..
PU
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE to Revisit Financial-Services Unit After Fixing Power Divi..
DJ
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Presentation EPG Company Update Larry Culp Chairman & CEO, GE..
PU
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : needs to end infighting, fix quality, tighten management - CE..
RE
05/22GE NEEDS TO END INFIGHTING, FIX QUAL : Ceo
RE
05/22GE : Could Hydro Storage Prime the Pump for Renewables?
AQ
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : Correction to European Press Roundup
DJ
05/22EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Portugal's Nos Confident in Huawei Partnership Despite ..
DJ
05/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's HA Gas Turbine to Power Indeck Niles Energy Center
AQ
05/22OPINION : Attaining Universal Health Coverage by strengthening Primary Health Ca..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 361 M
Net income 2019 4 679 M
Debt 2019 41 339 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 26,40
P/E ratio 2020 21,56
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Capitalization 86 162 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.57%86 162
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL28.37%122 712
SIEMENS10.10%100 015
3M COMPANY-12.20%95 831
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS17.94%48 677
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.15%45 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About