General Electric : Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and GE Power celebrate inauguration of Baghdad West North Substation

Baghdad, Iraq; January 23, 2019: Underlining their joint commitment to support the development of Iraq's power infrastructure, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity (MoE) and GE Power's Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) celebrated the energization of the Baghdad West North substation. Located about 35 kilometers away from the city, the substation can help connect up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) to the national grid, decreasing bottlenecks and increasing the hours of available power. The event was attended by H.E. the Prime Minister of Iraq, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, senior officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity including H.E. Minister Luay Al-Khatteeb, various government entities, GE and other organizations.

H.E. Luay Al-Khatteeb, Minister of Electricity, said, 'The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity is seeking to provide reliable, uninterrupted power across the country. The opening of the Baghdad West North substation reflects our efforts to achieve this goal. The substation will play a critical role in helping to deliver much-needed power, especially in the upcoming summer months.'

GE's scope of work for the turnkey 400/132/11 kilovolt (kV) gas insulated substation project included the design, equipment manufacturing, site delivery, erection, testing & commissioning, and training of personnel. The project's construction, erection, commissioning, and testing was completed by GE Iraqi engineers in collaboration with local Iraqi subcontractors. The facility can feed 132 kV substations at Kadhmiya, Al Shualla and Al Sabbeaat, as well as another five substations that are planned to be developed in the future and helps connect power from the Basmaya Power Plant, Taji Gas Power Plant and mobile gas power plants to the national grid.

'The energization of the substation reflects our commitment to support Iraq in building a robust electricity infrastructure,' said Mohammed Mohaisen, President & CEO of GE Power's Grid Solutions business in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. 'Our turnkey approach to project development helps bring best-in-class technology and expertise across every touch-point of the project. As a partner in the country's progress, we will continue to deliver on our promise to the Iraqi people of supporting the government to build a stable electricity network that meets their needs.'

Following the agreement for the Baghdad West North substation, GE also signed a US$400 million agreement to develop and rehabilitate 14 additional electric substations, and to supply critical equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and other related equipment. The substations will connect power plants spread across the governorates of Ninawa, Salah Al Din, Al Anbar, Karbala, Baghdad, Qadisiyyah and Basra to the national grid. Several of the locations, in conflict-affected areas, have an immediate need of reliable power infrastructure.

GE employs up to 300 people in Iraq and has three offices in the country - in Baghdad, Basra and Erbil. Today, GE and its partner CFMI power more than 90 percent of the aircrafts operated by Iraqi Airways, the company's technologies contribute up to 55 percent of the current electricity production in Iraq and nearly 4,000 GE Healthcare products are deployed in hospitals and clinics across the country.

-ends-

Join the conversation at our GE Hewar blog: http://middleeast.geblogs.com/

Notes to Editor

About GE:

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

About GE Power:

GE Power is a world energy leader providing equipment, solutions and services across the energy value chain from generation to consumption. Operating in more than 180 countries, our technology produces a third of the world's electricity, equips 90 percent of power transmission utilities worldwide, and our software manages more than forty percent of the world's energy. Through relentless innovation and continuous partnership with our customers, we are developing the energy technologies of the future and improving the power networks we depend on today. For more information please visit www.ge.com/power, and follow GE Power on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

For more information:

Caroline Wehbeh

Communications Director, GE Power MENAT

caroline.wehbeh@ge.com

Duraid Adnan

Communications Manager, GE Iraq & Levant

duraid.adnan@ge.com

Kelly Home | Nivine William

ASDA'A BCW

kelly.home@bcw-global.com

nivine.william@bcw-global.com