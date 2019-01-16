General Electric : James Borzi named Vice President, Global Supply Chain (CSCO) for GE Healthcare

Chicago, IL - January 16, 2019 - GE Healthcare announced today that James (Jim) Borzi has been named Vice President, Global Supply Chain (CSCO) effective February 4, 2019. He will oversee the company's supply chain strategy, with manufacturing operations and assembly sites in over 20 countries, to improve supply chain security, increase productivity and drive greater reliability and quality from suppliers.

Borzi joins GE Healthcare from Becton Dickinson and Company where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Supply Chain Officer. His extensive supply chain experience spans the automotive, mining and metals, and medical and life sciences segments, with a focus on delivering sustainable results. Borzi will report directly to Kieran Murphy, President & CEO, GE Healthcare.



Over his career, Borzi has held technology, operations and business management roles at Hydro Aluminum, Alcoa, Delphi and General Motors.

'Jim brings great depth and industry experience in technology and operations management and has a proven track record for delivering sustainable results,' said Kieran Murphy, President & CEO, GE Healthcare. 'His focus on supply chain quality and reliability, combined with an intense customer focus, will enable us to build a best-in-class supply chain.'

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $19 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps improve outcomes more efficiently for patients, healthcare providers, researchers and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

