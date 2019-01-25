General Electric : L. KEVIN COX NAMED GE'S CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

BOSTON - January 25, 2019: GE (NYSE: GE) today announced that L. Kevin Cox will join GE as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective February 25, 2019. In this role, Mr. Cox will be responsible for leading GE's global HR organization, including Talent Management, Leadership Development and Learning, and Compensation and Benefits. Mr. Cox joins GE from American Express, where he was the Chief Human Resources Officer and the primary architect of the company's human capital plan focused on making American Express one of the most financially successful and respected companies in the world. Mr. Cox succeeds Raghu Krishnamoorthy who will be retiring from GE after 25-years of dedicated service.

H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of GE, said, 'I would like to thank Raghu for his extensive contributions to GE and to me during this time of transition. I particularly appreciate his leadership these last several months as the co-architect of many significant organizational changes.'

'Kevin will be a critical partner as we continue to transform GE. His expertise in driving large-scale and complex change, combined with his intellectual agility and bias for thoughtful action will serve us well in our journey to run the company differently,' added Culp.

L. Kevin Cox said, 'It's a privilege to join GE, a company I have long admired, and Larry Culp, a well-respected leader, at a time of great change. I am incredibly excited to take on this challenge.'

Mr. Cox has been a leader in Human Resources for more than three decades. His expertise lies in the thoughtful management of the intersection of strategy, talent, and culture. He has extensive experience in the fields of organizational effectiveness, talent management, critical role succession planning, and driving large-scale complex change. Mr. Cox joined American Express in 2005 after 16 years at Pepsi-Cola and the Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG), where he held positions leading strategy, business development, technology, and Human Resources. He played a significant role in the successful initial public offering of PBG in 1999.

Mr. Cox is active in a number of professional organizations, he serves as Chairman of the Health Transformation Alliance, Co-Chair of Gartner's CHRO Leadership Board, Vice-Chairman of the Human Resources Policy Association, and as a member of the Cornell University Center for Advanced Human Resources Studies Advisory Board. In 2009, he was named a Fellow of the National Association of Human Resources.

Mr. Cox holds a Master of Labor and Industrial Relations from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Marshall University.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges: Energy, health, transportation-the essentials of modern life. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfill GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

GE Media Contact:

Jennifer Erickson, 646.682.5620