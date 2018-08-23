Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : Low-Cost Carriers Are Transforming ASEAN’s Aviation Landscape

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:27am CEST

The rise of low-cost-carriers (LCCs) throughout ASEAN has spurred an increase in aircraft orders, and airport infrastructure development to cope with sustained rising demand for travel from a wide range of customers. Indonesian budget airline Lion Group for example, recently announced the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, while AirAsia is bullish about its expansion plans. This infographic charts the rise of LCCs in the region and the deep impact they are making across many parts of the aviation/tourism sector.

[Attachment]

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 03:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:27aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Low-Cost Carriers Are Transforming ASEAN’s Aviation Lan..
PU
08/22THIS SOFTWARE DELIVERS : GE’s Port Optimizer Pilot Expands To Long Beach, ..
PU
08/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's fuel-efficient 6F gas turbine to contribute in doubling ..
AQ
08/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE’s fuel-efficient 6F gas turbine to contribute in dou..
PU
08/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 21, 2018
PU
08/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE9181 Inertial Reference Unit part #189101-004.
AQ
08/21BIOTECH SANDBOX : New Swedish Center Helps Startups Develop The Treatments Of To..
PU
08/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : Swedish Government and GE Healthcare Open an Innovation Cente..
PU
08/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : Competitive Power Ventures and GE Achieve Commercial Operatio..
PU
08/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : Vistara selects GEnx engines to power its Boeing 787-9 Dreaml..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : A Great Play On Higher Military Spending 
08/22My Options Quick Picks 
08/21General Electric Hits A New Low - What Now? 
08/21GE'S BET ON NEURONETICS : Sell It At 8.32x Forward Sales 
08/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : How I Currently View This Beaten Down Conglomerate 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 402 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 56 759 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 44,58
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.62%109 768
3M COMPANY-12.61%120 661
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.36%116 575
SIEMENS-4.73%108 909
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.78%46 655
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-17.26%46 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.