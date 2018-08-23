General Electric : Low-Cost Carriers Are Transforming ASEAN’s Aviation Landscape

The rise of low-cost-carriers (LCCs) throughout ASEAN has spurred an increase in aircraft orders, and airport infrastructure development to cope with sustained rising demand for travel from a wide range of customers. Indonesian budget airline Lion Group for example, recently announced the purchase of 50 Boeing 737 Max 10 jets, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, while AirAsia is bullish about its expansion plans. This infographic charts the rise of LCCs in the region and the deep impact they are making across many parts of the aviation/tourism sector.

[Attachment]