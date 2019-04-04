Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : New Artificial Intelligence Breast Imaging Technology Demonstrates Profound Potential

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 02:47pm EDT

A new AI breast imaging tool is increasing diagnostic confidence and expediting workflow at Hunt Regional Healthcare in Texas

Artificial Intelligence has slowly but surely crept into numerous areas of the healthcare industry, with real results to back it up. Whether it's an ultrasound that automates the process of measuring the fetal brain, or an X-Ray system that could help speed up the detection of a collapsed lung, AI adoption is making waves in healthcare.

When it comes to breast imaging, AI still holds a lot of promise, particularly as Computer Aided Detection (CAD) continues to grow and develop with the latest innovations in AI. According to an article recently published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, in order for AI to become even more prevalent in breast care, it must demonstrate a positive impact on performance, time, workflow, and cost.

ProFound AI scored the case 62% and detected two lesions. On Seno Iris™ the two lesions are marked on the 2D synthetized view; lesions are contoured and scored on the relevant plane.

Now, a new AI tool is doing just that.

The breast imaging team at Hunt Regional Healthcare in Texas has recently taken advantage of a new AI tool that can come with the Senographe Pristina ™*   mammography system. This technology called  ProFound AI ™**  from iCAD runs on an algorithm trained to detect malignant soft tissue densities and calcifications.

The algorithm's confidence that a detection or case is malignant is scored on a 0 to 100 percent scale. A higher score indicates a higher level of confidence in the malignancy of the detection or case. These Certainty of Finding and Case Scores serve as a guide to help interpreting radiologists determine if a suspicious finding or case needs further workup.

'ProFound AI helps us detect calcifications and flag anything suspicious,' says mammography coordinator Susan Starnes. 'It can save the radiologist a significant amount of time as it reduces the reading time of these images.'[1]

'This tool increases my efficiency and helps to minimize errors. It also allows us to get answers to patients faster,' says Dr. Michael Sze, Lead Interpreting Radiologist at Hunt Regional Healthcare. 'There's so much anxiety that comes with waiting for a mammogram result. This tool can help us understand if there are suspicious areas in the image, and if the patient may require follow-up work.'

'I'm confident that the combination of AI and this more comfortable mammography experience is truly going to make a difference in breast cancer findings,' Susan adds. 'It's going to be a game changer.'

On top of their excitement for this new AI tool, the team has noticed a significant improvement in patient feedback with their new mammography system. The Senographe Pristina from GE Healthcare was specifically developed and designed by a team of women to change the entire mammogram experience to make it more comfortable.

'We can actually see the women relax,' Susan notes. 'They're no longer holding their breath; they're not tense.'

Susan was eager to try it out for herself when she was due for her annual mammogram, 'It's just awesome, which is a word I never thought I would use to describe getting a mammogram.'

 

 

[1] iCAD labelling and user manual, DTM160 rev C.
Reading times may vary based on the specific functionality of the viewing application used for interpretation.

*Senographe Pristina is a trademark of General Electric Company.
**Profound AI is a trademark of iCAD, Inc.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 18:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:47pGENERAL ELECTRIC : New Artificial Intelligence Breast Imaging Technology Demonst..
PU
12:44pGENERAL ELECTRIC : New Predix Offering from GE Digital Brings Manufacturing Data..
AQ
11:44aBreast Imaging Market Outlook 2026 Top Key Players - Dilon Technologies, Fuji..
AQ
05:27aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 4, 2019
PU
04/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : A first of its kind study examines cardiovascular disease at ..
PU
04/03A CYPRESS WILL GROW IN BAVARIA : GE Gets First Order For The World's Largest Win..
PU
04/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : Small-hydro Solutions with Big Impact in Myanmar
PU
04/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Renewable Energy to Test Cypress Onshore Wind Turbine Plat..
AQ
04/03UAE TO VALIDATE ANY BOEING MAX FIX B : official
RE
04/03ROC STARS : A Desk In Barcelona's Startup District Keeps Europe's Wind Turbines ..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 10 286 M
Net income 2019 2 697 M
Debt 2019 37 683 M
Yield 2019 0,39%
P/E ratio 2019 35,07
P/E ratio 2020 24,38
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 89 187 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.42%89 187
3M COMPANY11.86%122 056
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL21.32%117 610
SIEMENS3.41%94 765
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.49%48 495
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.71%46 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About