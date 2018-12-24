Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : Oil eases on oversupply concerns ahead of holiday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 02:39am CET
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Monday ahead of the Christmas holiday break, adding to last week's steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply.

International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.55 a barrel at 0106 GMT. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13.

Rising oil supplies and a slowing global economy have put crude oil under pressure, with both benchmarks down more than 35 percent from their recent peaks in early October.

Oil production has been at or near record highs in major producers the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

To ease supply worries, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia agreed earlier this month to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd).

The cuts will take place from January.

Should they not be enough to balance the market, OPEC and its allies will hold an extraordinary meeting, the United Arab Emirate's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday.

"Oil ministers are already taking to the airwaves with a 'price stability at all cost' mantra," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

The UAE minister "left all options on the table by suggesting that OPEC can hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss finding the right balance," Innes added.

Mazrouei said a joint OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in Baku in late February or early March.

Adding to concerns about oversupply, the number of active U.S. rigs for drilling oil rose by 10 in the week ended Dec. 21 to 883, according to a report by General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm.

The United States has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer, pumping 11.6 million bpd of crude, more than both Saudi Arabia and Russia.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Oil eases on oversupply concerns ahead of holiday
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21Crude drops more than 11 percent in week as supply weighs
RE
12/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : Frontier Airlines takes delivery of 11th A320neo from GECAS
PU
12/21GENERAL ELECTRIC : New York says GE dredging of Hudson incomplete as PCB levels ..
AQ
12/20SOME LIKE IT COLD : How Europe's Hottest Startup Scene Hatched In Wintry Finland
PU
12/20ALSTOM : Former Alstom Power Executive Convicted as U.K. Wraps Nine-Year Probe
DJ
12/20SHAKEN BUT STRONG : GE Tech, Donations Are Helping Indonesian Islands Recover Fr..
PU
12/20GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – December 20, 2018
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 120 B
EBIT 2018 11 236 M
Net income 2018 6 547 M
Debt 2018 53 095 M
Yield 2018 5,33%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 62 192 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,4 $
Spread / Average Target 73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-59.03%62 192
3M COMPANY-20.39%106 995
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-14.80%95 823
SIEMENS-15.48%94 851
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.27%48 697
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-24.96%41 157
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.