General Electric : Option Trading Strategies on Apple, Cenovus Energy, Facebook, General Electric, and NVIDIA

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, CVE, FB, GE, and NVDA.
Click a link below to see an in-depth options trade idea report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/option-trading-strategies-on-apple-cenovus-energy-facebook-general-electric-and-nvidia-300795898.html
SOURCE InvestorsObserver