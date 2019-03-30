Log in
General Electric : Russia's Inter RAO says seeks gas turbines deal with GE by October

03/30/2019 | 07:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of US conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the company's site of its energy branch in Belfort

KRASNOYARSK, Russia (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia's Inter RAO said on Saturday the energy holding hoped to reach a deal with General Electric Co by October to produce powerful gas turbines in Russia, either as a joint venture or by buying a licence from GE.

Russia, which does not currently produce mid- or high-power gas-fired power turbines, recently launched a 1.9 trillion rouble ($29 billion) programme to modernise a quarter of its power generation, or 41 gigawatt of coal- and gas-based plants.

It is seen as a rare opportunity for Western producers amid falling global demand for gas turbines in recent years, but Moscow has said investors must only use fully localised -- domestically produced -- equipment as part of a local content push.

Inter RAO CEO Boris Kovalchuk said the modernization programme would open a large market for GE for 10 years.

"We hope to reach all the agreements with them within half a year," Kovalchuk told reporters during a conference in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk.

A plant jointly owned by Inter RAO, GE and Russian state conglomerate Rostec produces 77-megawatt turbines in Russia's central region of Yaroslavl.

The ongoing talks between GE and Inter RAO are for the local production of 185-195 megawatt turbines. Inter RAO may purchase Rostec's stake in the plant as part of the deal with GE, Kovalchuk added.

A joint venture between Siemens and Russian firm Power Machines is already producing turbines in Russia. Siemens, which owns a 65-percent stake in the venture, has pledged to raise the level of localisation in the production process.

Russian state-controlled firms -- Rostec, Rosnano and Inter RAO -- have been trying to create their own gas turbine production but their prototype project failed testing, sources, familiar with the matter, told Reuters a year ago.

Kovalchuk said on Saturday that the project was continuing, and that Inter RAO had passed the second turbine to the project's operator for improvement.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Helen Popper)
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 118 B
EBIT 2019 10 286 M
Net income 2019 2 697 M
Debt 2019 37 683 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 32,51
P/E ratio 2020 23,79
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
Capitalization 87 009 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 12,8 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.97%87 009
3M COMPANY9.05%119 660
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL20.28%115 753
SIEMENS-1.48%91 474
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.29%46 923
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.00%45 942
