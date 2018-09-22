Log in
General Electric : Summer’s Great Scavenger Hunt For GE’s Aviation Technology At Farnborough And Oshkosh Airshows

09/22/2018 | 12:54am CEST

It's been two grueling but immensely enjoyable months for aviation fans, starting in July with England's high-profile Farnborough Airshow and continuing with the world's greatest flying festival: the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in in Wisconsin.

While Farnborough is primarily about big business - GE Aviation and its partner CFM International received jet engine orders and commitments valued at more than $22 billion there - Oshkosh is more about passion. Although large companies like GE Aviation, Boeing, Airbus and others have booths here, more than 10,000 people fly their own planes to Wittman Regional Airport, where the event takes place. They enjoy afternoon and nighttime airshows, attend plane-building workshops and catch seminars hosted in the past by aviation legends like Burt and Dick Rutan, Chesley Sullenberger, and astronaut Jim Lovell.

This year GE Reports attended both shows, looking for GE technology on the ground and in the air. Here's what we found.

[Attachment]

Above: A Boeing 737 MAX 7 landing over a brand new Boeing 777 at the Farnborough Airshow. Both planes are powered by GE technology. Top image: The EAA AirVenture Oshkosh is perhaps the world's greatest flying festival. Images credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

The Boeing 737 Max 7 uses a pair of LEAP-1B jet engines developed by CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines. CFM has received orders and commitments for more than 16,100 LEAP jet engines valued at more than $233 billion. Image credit: Alex Schroff for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

This Qatar Airways Boeing 747-8 freighter uses four GEnx-2B jet engines. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

Biman Bangladesh Airlines brought to Farnborough its Boeing 787 Dreamliner powered by a pair of GEnx-1B engines. Image credit: Alex Schroff for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

GE's Ted Ingling helped develop the GE90-115B, the world's largest and most powerful jet engine in service. Boeing uses the engine to power its 777 jets. But Ingling is now working on an engine that's even larger. It's called GE9X and will power Boeing's next-generation version of the 777 planes. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

The Air Force brought to Oshkosh one the largest planes in the world: the C-5 Supergalaxy. Starting 2016, the Air Force has retrofitted 52 of the planes with the new military version of GE's CF6 engine alone, called GE F138. Each of the Supergalaxy's four engine provides 50,000 pounds of thrust and allows the plane to meet new noise-reduction requirements. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter use a pair of GE's T700 engines. The Apache was present both at Oshkosh and at Farnborough. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

GE got into the aviation business by building turbosuperchargers for planes like the B-17 Flying Fortress. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

The B-29 Superfortress also used GE turbosupercharger technology. Beautifully restored specimen of the two World War Two-era planes were flying at Oshkosh this year. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

GE engineers designed jet engine for the B-1B Lancer. Image credit: Rob Butler for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

GE Aviation's business portfolio reaches far beyond jet engines. The company is also developing avionics systems for plane makers like Boeing. This open avionics system was on display at GE Aviation's pavilion at Farnborough. Image credit: Alex Schroff for GE Reports.

[Attachment]

Airbus brought to Farnborough its latest wide-body passenger jet, the A350-1000 XWB. GE Aviation makes composite parts for the plane's wings. The brand-new Qatar Airways Boeing 777 parked next to the runway uses a pair of GE90 jet engines. Image credit: Tomas Kellner for GE Reports.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:53:06 UTC
