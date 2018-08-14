Log in
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
08/14 05:39:34 pm
12.405 USD   -0.36%
04:41pGENERAL ELECTRI : TerraForm Power, Inc. Selects GE Renewable Energy ..
PU
12:01pGENERAL ELECTRI : The GE Brief – August 14, 2018
PU
08/13EPA : Delist parts of South Valley Superfund site
AQ
General Electric : TerraForm Power, Inc. Selects GE Renewable Energy For New Digital Services Agreement

08/14/2018 | 04:41pm CEST

Schenectady, NY (August 14, 2018)-Today TerraForm Power, Inc. ('TerraForm') announced that GE Renewable Energy has been selected to provide a range of services for its North American wind fleet, one of the region's largest with more than 900 turbines. The agreement leverages GE's service and digital capabilities to improve and optimize turbine performance while enabling the ability to deliver unique customer-focused financial outcomes and metrics.

As part of the agreement, GE Renewable Energy will take on the remote management of TerraForm's windfarms, centralizing the monitoring and analysis of the entire fleet across multiple OEM and turbine types while providing NERC/FERC compliance services including Critical Infrastructure Program (CIP) Version 5 requirements.

Vikas Anand, GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind America's leader, said 'This agreement with TerraForm is a great example of how we can combine GE's unmatched onshore equipment and services experiences to create the right solutions for our customers. By working closely with TerraForm, we are creating an entirely new level of value for their fleet.'

GE Renewable Energy's digital solution harnesses terabytes of data and orchestrates proprietary analytics to diagnose and predict turbine underperformance on a fully integrated software platform designed specifically for the wind industry. If any part of the fleet is underperforming, or an anomaly is detected, GE automatically alerts and dispatches technicians to remedy the issue.

'GE Renewable Energy now manages more than 70 GW of renewable energy globally,' said Anne McEntee, CEO for GE Renewable Energy Digital Solutions. 'Our customers' operational strategy is what drives our digital products and lifecycle solutions. We focus on what matters most to them-outcomes that increase revenue, reduce costs and lower risk. Only GE can do this by applying data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services, thoroughly integrated in a single software platform.'

In addition, the agreement also covers a number of additional services including:

  • Securing NERC regulatory certification as part of remote management and system control
  • Blade repairs and extended coverage
  • Parts and equipment to cover non-GE assets and update existing site inventory and ordering mechanisms
  • Documentation and training for on-site personnel

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 14:40:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 402 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 56 759 M
Yield 2018 3,86%
P/E ratio 2018 43,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 111 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.82%110 985
3M COMPANY-14.19%118 472
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL-0.18%113 686
SIEMENS-5.00%107 097
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED8.45%48 672
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.21%45 766
