Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

General Electric : The GE Brief – August 28, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 11:22am CEST

[Attachment]

THE POWER GRID OF THE FUTURE

'In the future, everyone will have access to electricity,' said Vera Silva - and she would know. Silva is the chief technology officer for GE Power's Grid Solutions, and she's eager to share her thoughts on the grid of the future at the CIGREconference in Paris. The CIGRE conference is the world's biggest global power system event and is taking place from August 26 to August 31.

Silva's predictions:The grid of the future will be more sustainable and flexible, using an expanding network of traditional energy sources and renewables. We are going to see more microgrids - small-scale power networks operating independently of any larger grid - and a shift in how we transport electricity, including more high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission power lines, which can transmit electricity more efficiently than traditional alternating current lines. Plus, the grid of the future will need to be autonomous, with the ability to recalibrate itself in real time.

Read more insights on the future energy grid here.

POWER PLAY: DIRECT CURRENT STAGING A COMEBACK

Alternating current, or AC, is the standard for transmitting electricity around the globe. Direct current, or DC, never reached the same level of global implementation. But DC is now showing great promise. High-voltage direct current, or HVDC, is an efficient, readily available, increasingly affordable way to transmit power that is opening up opportunities in the renewables market.

AC/DC:Direct current has been gaining popularity for its ability to create a more stable grid. 'Alternating current oscillates at certain frequencies,' said GE Power's Rafael Bonchang, an HVDC expert. 'These frequencies can be different from grid to grid, and you cannot connect them unless you synchronize the frequencies first. You don't have this problem with DC, because it's direct, it's constant.' Not only can HVDC connect different sources of power, it can transmit power over long distances with smaller losses than AC.

Read more about HVDC technology here.

READING THE NERVE SIGNALS

Scientists at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research and GE's Global Research Center are learning more about the state of the body's health by detecting and decoding subtle electrical signals on the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve is a bundle of hundreds of thousands of nerve fibers that carry messages between the brain and the body's organs.

The researchers specifically wanted to see if it was possible to read signals to find whether the body has triggered an inflammatory response. They used machine-learning algorithms to sort electrical signals gathered from the vagus nerve and identified signals that correlated closely with cytokines, proteins that help regulate inflammation. By reading these signals, the team was able to 'predict' the presence of cytokines 83% of the time. 'That's a very high number in biology,' says Jeffrey Ashe, a principal engineer at GRC.

Read more about decoding the vagus nerve here.

COOLEST THINGS ON EARTH

1. Rapidly remove CO2

Scientists from Trent University in Canada found a way to rapidly create magnesite. Just 1 metric ton of naturally occurring magnesite can remove around half a ton of CO2 from the atmosphere.

2. Brain maps

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Clinical Brain Sciences created an intricate map of more than a billion brain cell connections to help shed light on how memories are formed and recalled.

3. Artificial retinas

Researchers from the University of Texas and Seoul National University came up with the world's first ultrathin artificial retinas. The scientists created flexible retinas using 2D materials, including graphene, gold and silicon nitrate. The device conforms to the size and shape of a natural retina without mechanically disturbing it.

Plus, radar replaces stethoscopes in this week's Coolest Things on Earth.

- QUOTE OF THE DAY -

'We're going to see a lot more climate events, extreme weather, storms and heat, which means there might be a need to develop new techniques to bring the system back online if it goes down.'

- Vera Silva, chief technology officer for GE Power's Grid Solutions

Quote: GE Reports. Image: GE.

Subscribe to The GE Brief here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 09:21:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11:22aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – August 28, 2018
PU
05:12aWELLINGTON WIND : a new resource in times of drought
PU
08/27SHE&RSQUO;S SEEN THE LIGHT : This GE Engineer Is Building The Power Grid Of The ..
PU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power Launches New Innovations at CIGRE 2018 Including Rev..
AQ
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Power Launches New Innovations at CIGRE 2018 Including Rev..
PU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Recommends Shareholders Reject 'Mini-Tender' Offer by..
AQ
08/27ZAPPING BLACKOUTS : India Is Giving Its National Grid An All-Seeing Eye
PU
08/27POWER PLAY : GE Brings Its Vision For The Electrical Grid To The City Of Light
PU
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Robots And Smart Tech Ready To Transform Airport Arrivals And..
PU
08/27MODERN MARVELS : GE Brings Its Vision For The Electric Grid To The City Of Light
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : Excellent Potential Where You Would Least Expect It 
08/27GENERAL ELECTRIC : What Is Causing These Declines? 
08/27GE Power India to shut Gujarat factory 
08/27GE Power Continues To Deteriorate Threatening Investment Grade Debt Rating 
08/26Sector ETF Week In Review For The Week Of August 20-24 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 13 543 M
Net income 2018 7 530 M
Debt 2018 56 759 M
Yield 2018 3,84%
P/E ratio 2018 44,12
P/E ratio 2019 13,95
EV / Sales 2018 1,35x
EV / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 109 B
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Flannery Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel C. Janki Treasurer & Senior VP-Global Operations
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer
Jim Fowler Chief Information Officer
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.14%108 639
3M COMPANY-12.78%118 936
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.71%117 266
SIEMENS-2.56%111 039
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.57%46 647
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-18.76%45 320
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.