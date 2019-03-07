Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Electric : The GE Brief – March 7, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:48am EST

March 7, 2019

[Attachment]

International Women's Day - tomorrow, March 8 - celebrates women's advances toward equality around the world, recognizes how much work is left, and encourages young girls that they can do anything they set their minds to. When she was growing up, Amanda Berta knew she wanted to be a 'builder,' and as she got older she became particularly interested in engineering and renewable energy: 'I am basically a hippie who's good at math,' she said. So it made sense when Berta ended up working for GE Renewable Energy in Chicago, where she creates digital dashboards that help customers and GE colleagues alike use data to make smarter decisions. And when she's not at work, Berta has got her own alternative energy outlet to pour herself into: A former elite soccer player, Berta is vying to get on the U.S. women's rugby team for a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Work hard, play hard: Not long ago, when 23-year-old Berta had the chance to attend a rigorous athletic training camp in California, she thought she'd need to take a leave of absence from her job. But her supervisors had a better idea: Impressed with their young employee's passion, energy and dedication, they designed a schedule whereby Berta could train with her team for nine hours a day, reserving her nights and early mornings to work remotely on energy's digital future. This past December, Berta ended up being cut from the rugby team as its coaches rejiggered their roster. But that's only caused her to train harder to regain her place: When GE Reports caught up with Berta recently, she was chugging a protein shake at 5 a.m. before heading out into the frigid Chicago streets on the way to a rigorous morning workout.

Read more here about the comeback Amanda Berta's got planned.

Amanda Berta's dreams of being a builder were formed in her childhood in the New York suburbs. Halfway across the country and a ways south, more young women today are also being encouraged to think big - really big, and tall too. For the past couple summers in New Orleans, a STEM camp for girls organized by Tulane University and GE's Women's Network has introduced sixth and seventh graders to the ins and outs of the towering wind turbines that are transforming the world's energy. The girls learn how renewable energy can fight climate change, and get to build turbines of their own out of sticks, cardboard and glue. The workshops were taught by a pair of young GE engineers from the Technology Center for the Americas, a research facility opened on NASA's New Orleans campus by LM Wind Power, a unit of GE Renewable Energy where workers develop and test blades for the next generations of wind turbines.

Generational wisdom: Those GE engineers, Claire Stortstrom and Kristen Hanrahan, both followed a similar path, enrolling at Tulane before hiring on with GE. Stortstrom is a test and validation manager, putting turbine blade designs through all manner of unholy trials - one involves an instrument dubbed 'the guillotine' - to ensure they're battle-ready for the real world. Hanrahan works as a manufacturing engineer, helping pick the right process to build a blade. When it comes time to meet the STEM groups, the pair install themselves in an empty office in downtown New Orleans, fielding questions, building confidence and helping engineer the optimal conditions of success for the engineers of tomorrow.

Read more here about the paths Stortstrom and Hanrahan took into the wind business. And if you need to point your kids to more female role models in STEM careers, look no further than GE's own Vera Silva, chief technology officer for GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business, where she's helping create the energy grid of the future. Silva is one of a handful of female leaders featured in the new children's book 'Everyday Superheroes: Women in STEM Careers,' an illustrated story about women making history that comes out smack in the middle of Women's History Month. Learn more about the book here, and click here for more about Silva's path through the energy business.

On March 3, a Bombardier Global 7500 business jet, powered by a pair of GE's Passport engines, flew from Singapore to Tuscon, Arizona. Covering the 8,152 nautical miles in just over 16 hours, the craft set speed and distance records for a purpose-built business jet, arriving in the Grand Canyon State in style - and with fuel to spare. The Global 7500 is one of Bombardier's latest large, long-range business jets, able to carry as many as 19 passengers at close to the speed of sound thanks to its sleek, lightweight design and engines, which incorporate futuristic technologies while building on GE's long expertise in jet engine design.

The business of business engines: GE's engineers know a thing or two about business jets. In the 1960s, they repurposed the J85 supersonic engine, designed for the military, to help Bill Lear launch the business jet market. The beating heart of the Passport engine is a scaled-down version of the engine core developed for the LEAP, a new engine that powers ultra-efficient single-aisle passenger jets including the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families. Orders for the LEAP are booming; meanwhile, Bombardier expects to see 'significant growth' in business jets in the coming years, with a forecasted 8,300 new deliveries, valued at $250 billion, between 2016 and 2025.

Read more here about the record-setting Global 7500 and the powerful hardware that propels it.

Predictive Technology for Power

This monitoring center uses artificial intelligence to predict problems before they happen. http://invent.ge/2iw4DEZ

Posted by GE on Tuesday, January 29, 2019

- QUOTE OF THE DAY -

'Things can change at any time. What seems like the end of the world might be the beginning of a new one.'

- Amanda Berta, GE Renewable Energy

Quote: GE Reports. Image:©20xx Craig Houtz.

ENJOY THIS NEWSLETTER?
Please send it to your friends and let them know they can subscribe here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 10:47:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:48aGENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – March 7, 2019
PU
02:48aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Lures New Batch of Investors
DJ
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE May Sell Stake in Renewable Energy JV, Sources Say -Reuter..
DJ
03/06GE EXPLORES STAKE SALE IN ENEL RENEW : sources
RE
03/06WORKING HARD, PLAYING HARD : This Olympic Rugby Hopeful Shows Grit On And Off Th..
PU
03/06MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower For Third Session On Lackluster Economic ..
DJ
03/06BREAK IT TO MAKE IT : These Two Women Are Helping Build The Wind Turbines Of The..
PU
03/06LIFE IN A FAST PLANE : Sleek Business Jet Scores Twin Distance And Speed Records
PU
03/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : All We Are Saying Is Give GE a Chance -- Overheard
DJ
03/06MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks mark their 3rd loss in a row
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 119 B
EBIT 2019 11 812 M
Net income 2019 3 871 M
Debt 2019 37 750 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 24,60
P/E ratio 2020 16,24
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 79 303 M
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 12,6 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jamie S. Miller Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James J. Mulva Independent Non-Executive Director
William Geoffrey Beattie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY30.65%79 303
3M COMPANY6.43%116 772
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL16.36%112 090
SIEMENS-0.16%93 428
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.24%48 882
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.39%46 772
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.